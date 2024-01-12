Swarovski Optik's AX Visio Catapults Birding To New Heights With Bird-Identifying AI Support
KEY POINTS
- The AI-supported binoculars can take photos and videos
- AX Visio was designed by renowned industrial designer Marc Newson
- The birding tool can be customized through the Swarovski Optic Outdoor App
There was no wildlife to observe at CES 2024, but Swarovski Optik gave birding a whole new meaning when it unveiled the AX Visio binoculars that attracted both avid wildlife watchers and tech enthusiasts due to its AI-supported ability of identifying birds within just seconds.
The Austria-based division of the Swarovski group of companies hails the AX Visio as the "first smart binoculars beyond seeing." With just one touch of a button, the binoculars can identify more than 9,000 species of birds. The smart tool can also be customized through a companion app to suit a user's specific needs.
Aside from its AI-integrated identification support, observations made through the AX Visio can also be shared through the "share discoveries" feature, so that anyone accompanying the user on a wildlife viewing spree can see the discovery.
The AX Visio can also take photos and footage of discoveries! Captured files can then be managed and shared using the Swarovski Optik Outdoor App. It champions the Swarovision technology that promises steadfast image definition, ultimate optical performance, and maximum homage to color rendering.
Specs:
- 336 ft/1000 yards field of view
- 88% light transmission
- 10x magnification
- 6.1" length, 3.8" height, 5.4" width
- 13MP camera
- Li-Ion 3000 mAh battery
- Wi-Fi and Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE)
- 15 hour maximum operation
Add-ons:
- Swarovski Optik Outdoor app
- Merlin Bird ID
- Swarovski Optik Wildlife ID
- iOS 16.0/Android 10.0 OS for apps
Accessories:
- RB rechargeable battery
Pricing:
- Starts at $4,799
Availability:
- Expected to be available starting February 2024
Swarovski Optik launched its AX Visio at CES to mark the company's 75th anniversary. The birding tool, which took around five years of development, was designed by Marc Newson, an Australian industrial designer known for many of his creations, including the iconic Lockheed Lounge.
"In the seven decades of our existence, we have developed a deep understanding of our consumers' requirements in hunting, birdwatching, and outdoor target groups," said Swarovski Optik CEO Stefan Schwarz of the journey toward developing the AX Visio. "The integration of digital components and functions in our products brings significant added value," he said.
Ultimately, the AX Visio is the result of Swarovski Optik's "75 years of experience and expertise in the development and production of high-precision sport optics" and it marks the company's new tech era.
While the AI-powered binoculars do come with a hefty price tag, Swarovski Optik says it can become an "indispensable" companion for adventure-loving nature explorers.
Photographer and world birder Rick Bateman, who tested the product in Costa Rica, said the augmented form of birding provided by the AX Visio paved the way for a unique take on bird documentation due to the "unique advantages" it offers.
© Copyright IBTimes 2023. All rights reserved.
-
Elon Musk's X Tells Watchdog It Has Shed 1,000 'Safety' Staff
-
World Added 50% More Renewable Energy But More Needed: IEA
-
UK Unveils Plans For 'Biggest Nuclear Power Expansion In 70 Years'
-
Mainlanders Sneak A Peek Through China's Window To Taiwan
-
Morocco Elected As 2024 Human Rights Council President
-
High Tech Glove Stymies Parkinson's Disease Tremors
-
Eyeing Future, Macron Breaks With Tradition By Picking Popular PM
-
Rising Prices Cap India's Thirst For Russian Oil
-
CES Pet Tech: Throw A Dog A Bone -- Or An AI Collar
-
Chinese Official Lauds US Cooperation, Walks Back 'Wolf Warrior' Talk
-
Bad Day In Space For US: Moon Mission Fails And NASA Program Delayed