There was no wildlife to observe at CES 2024, but Swarovski Optik gave birding a whole new meaning when it unveiled the AX Visio binoculars that attracted both avid wildlife watchers and tech enthusiasts due to its AI-supported ability of identifying birds within just seconds.

The Austria-based division of the Swarovski group of companies hails the AX Visio as the "first smart binoculars beyond seeing." With just one touch of a button, the binoculars can identify more than 9,000 species of birds. The smart tool can also be customized through a companion app to suit a user's specific needs.

9,000 species in a pair of binoculars



Aside from its AI-integrated identification support, observations made through the AX Visio can also be shared through the "share discoveries" feature, so that anyone accompanying the user on a wildlife viewing spree can see the discovery.

The AX Visio can also take photos and footage of discoveries! Captured files can then be managed and shared using the Swarovski Optik Outdoor App. It champions the Swarovision technology that promises steadfast image definition, ultimate optical performance, and maximum homage to color rendering.

Specs:

336 ft/1000 yards field of view

88% light transmission

10x magnification

6.1" length, 3.8" height, 5.4" width

13MP camera

Li-Ion 3000 mAh battery

Wi-Fi and Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE)

15 hour maximum operation

Add-ons:

Swarovski Optik Outdoor app

Merlin Bird ID

Swarovski Optik Wildlife ID

iOS 16.0/Android 10.0 OS for apps

Accessories:

RB rechargeable battery

Pricing:

Starts at $4,799

Availability:

Expected to be available starting February 2024

Swarovski Optik launched its AX Visio at CES to mark the company's 75th anniversary. The birding tool, which took around five years of development, was designed by Marc Newson, an Australian industrial designer known for many of his creations, including the iconic Lockheed Lounge.

"In the seven decades of our existence, we have developed a deep understanding of our consumers' requirements in hunting, birdwatching, and outdoor target groups," said Swarovski Optik CEO Stefan Schwarz of the journey toward developing the AX Visio. "The integration of digital components and functions in our products brings significant added value," he said.

Ultimately, the AX Visio is the result of Swarovski Optik's "75 years of experience and expertise in the development and production of high-precision sport optics" and it marks the company's new tech era.

While the AI-powered binoculars do come with a hefty price tag, Swarovski Optik says it can become an "indispensable" companion for adventure-loving nature explorers.

Photographer and world birder Rick Bateman, who tested the product in Costa Rica, said the augmented form of birding provided by the AX Visio paved the way for a unique take on bird documentation due to the "unique advantages" it offers.