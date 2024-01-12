NOTE: This article is a contribution and do not necessarily represent the views of IBTimes.

Nvidia officially unveiled the GeForce RTX 4080 Super, one of the latest in the RTX 40-series Super graphic cards, at this year's CES in Las Vegas. It is the "monster Super upgrade" of the lot but one with the best bang for the buck.

Nvidia has redefined the graphics card battleground by introducing a new era of supercharged GPUs –the GeForce RTX 40-series Super cards – at CES 2024. The GeForce RTX 4070 Super, 4070 Ti Super and 4080 Super bring distinct enhancements and designs to address the challenges of their predecessors.

They represent a significant advancement in technology, offering a complete overhaul of existing models with a substantial increase in power and also with attractive pricing, setting a new benchmark in the market.

These Super variants offer considerable performance boosts without the hefty price tags, striking an ideal balance between high-end performance and cost-effectiveness, which is a clear victory for consumers.

One of the latest product releases, RTX 4080 Super, has garnered attention for its subtle, yet impactful upgrades.

The latest iteration of the RTX 4080 has been upgraded to incorporate previously dormant SM clusters, along with faster memory, resulting in a 2-3% performance improvement compared to its predecessor.

With a price reduction to $999, the RTX 4080 Super not only offers better value, but also presents itself as a strong contender against AMD's Radeon RX 7900 XTX.

The product's higher core count, improved clock speeds and advanced GDDR6X memory exemplify Nvidia's commitment to pushing the boundaries of graphics technology, while also recognizing the significance of cost-effectiveness.

The flagship model, Nvidia GeForce RTX 4080 Super, is set to hit the market on Jan. 31, promising unparalleled graphics capabilities and an enhanced gaming experience. Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 Ti Super, known for its impressive balance of power and efficiency, is scheduled to release before it on Jan. 24.

Kicking off this exciting series, Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 will be available from Jan. 17, offering gamers and graphics enthusiasts an early taste of Nvidia's latest technological advancements.

These releases mark a significant moment in the world of graphics cards, as Nvidia continues to push the boundaries of performance and innovation.

