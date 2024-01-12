KEY POINTS LG introduced the Smart Home AI Agent at CES 2024

The future of "Zero Labor Home" is finally here, as LG unveiled its Smart Home AI Agent at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2024.

LG's robotic home manager is the realization of the company's vision of providing a "smarter life at home" with "zero labor."

One of the major trends at this year's CES is the utilization of artificial intelligence (AI), with LG's latest offering extending the technology's influence into the realm of smart homes.

The Smart Home AI Agent by LG uses cutting-edge technology that outperforms voice assistants like Siri or Alexa.

While the latter primarily responds to basic vocal commands, the former adopts a proactive approach that learns and adapts to the individual needs of its user.

The AI Agent is equipped with a comprehensive suite of features that include an integrated camera, speaker and an array of sensors that assess and report on the indoor environment, including temperature, humidity and air quality.

With its innovative two-legged wheeled design, this AI Agent seamlessly navigates through residential spaces, addressing specific requirements and acting as a dynamic hub for controlling smart home appliances and IoT devices.

Through a strategic partnership with Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., LG has integrated the Qualcomm Robotics RB5 Platform into the AI Agent, empowering it with on-device AI capabilities such as advanced facial and user recognition.

Leveraging its camera, speaker and various sensors, the AI Agent continuously collects real-time environmental data, encompassing metrics like temperature, humidity and indoor air quality.

LG's cutting-edge AI technologies diligently analyze this data, perpetually learning and amalgamating it with external information to enhance its capabilities.

Beyond its primary functions, the AI Agent extends its utility as a pet monitor and security sentinel, granting users the ability to remotely observe and care for their pets while issuing alerts in the event of any unusual activity.

Furthermore, LG's Smart Home AI Agent offers remarkable flexibility and scalability.

It can autonomously patrol unoccupied areas of the home, moving between rooms and sending pertinent notifications to the user's smartphone, such as the discovery of open windows or lights inadvertently left on.

It also contributes to energy conservation by interfacing with smart outlets and deactivating unused devices throughout the residence.

Upon the user's return, the AI Agent offers a personalized welcome at the front door, employing voice and facial analysis to discern their emotions and select suitable music or content.

Additionally, it simplifies daily life by providing pertinent information, including transportation updates, weather forecasts, personal schedules and medication reminders.

With its comprehensive suite of features and active hub capabilities, LG aims to alleviate homeowners of the burdens of household chores and establish itself as a prominent player in the competitive smart home market.

LG envisions its AI Agent as a liberating force that automates daily household tasks, becoming an integral part of the user's life and adapting to their unique needs.

It's important to note that LG has not yet provided a projected release date for the AI Agent.

LG's Smart Home AI Agent offers a wide range of services and utilities that not only ensures it caters to users' needs but also safeguards properties and homes — major features that made it earn International Business Times' Best of CES 2024 award.