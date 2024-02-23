The world's tallest buildings prove the ingenuity and superb engineering skills of not just architects, but also engineers, surveyors, contractors, etc. These structures are a testament to the desire of people to accomplish a seemingly impossible feat.

Even though skyscrapers sprout up every now and then in most cities, here are the top 15 tallest towers in the world that many would find mesmerizing.

15.

Central Park Tower

Central Park Tower, located in New York City, is currently under construction and is set to become the tallest residential building in the world. With a height of 472 meters (1,550 feet), it will offer luxury condominiums and amenities, overlooking Central Park.

14.

Wuhan Greenland Center

The Wuhan Greenland Center is located in Wuhan, China, and stands at a height of 476 meters (1,561 feet). Upon its completion, it will be one of the tallest buildings in China and will feature office space, a hotel, and luxury residences.

13.

International Commerce Centre

The International Commerce Centre is located in Hong Kong and stands at a height of 484 meters (1,588 feet). Completed in 2010, it is the tallest building in Hong Kong and features office space, a hotel, and a shopping mall.

12.

Shanghai World Financial Centre

The Shanghai World Financial Centre is located in Shanghai, China, and stands at a height of 492 meters (1,614 feet). Completed in 2008, it is one of the tallest buildings in China and features office space, a hotel, and observation decks offering panoramic views of the city.

11.

Taipei 101

Taipei 101, located in Taipei, Taiwan, was the world's tallest building from 2004 to 2010. Standing at a height of 508 meters (1,667 feet), it is known for its distinctive design inspired by traditional Asian pagodas and features office space, a shopping mall, and an observatory.

10.

CITIC Tower

The CITIC Tower, also known as China Zun, is located in Beijing, China. Standing at a height of 528 meters (1,732 feet), it is the tallest building in Beijing and the eighth tallest in the world. Completed in 2018, it features office space, a luxury hotel, and an observation deck.

9.

Tianjin CTF Finance Centre

The Tianjin CTF Finance Centre is located in Tianjin, China, and stands at a height of 530 meters (1,739 feet). Completed in 2019, it is one of the tallest buildings in China and features a hotel, office space, and observation decks.

8.

Guangzhou CTF Finance Centre

The Guangzhou CTF Finance Centre is a skyscraper located in Guangzhou, China. With a height of 530 meters (1,739 feet), it is one of the tallest buildings in China and features a mix of office space, a hotel, and luxury residences.

7.

One World Trade Center

One World Trade Center, also known as the Freedom Tower, is located in Lower Manhattan, New York City. Standing at a height of 541 meters (1,776 feet), it is the tallest building in the Western Hemisphere and serves as a symbol of resilience and hope following the September 11 attacks.

6.

Lotte World Tower

Lotte World Tower is a skyscraper located in Seoul, South Korea. Standing at a height of 555 meters (1,819 feet), it is the tallest building in South Korea and the fifth tallest in the world. Completed in 2016, it features a luxury hotel, office space, retail outlets, and an observation deck.

5.

Ping An Finance Center

The Ping An Finance Center is located in Shenzhen, China, and is the fourth tallest building in the world, with a height of 599 meters (1,965 feet). Completed in 2017, this sleek skyscraper houses office space, a hotel, and observation decks, offering breathtaking views of the city below.

4.

Makkah Royal Clock Tower

The Makkah Royal Clock Tower, also known as the Abraj Al-Bait Clock Tower, is a prominent feature of the skyline in Mecca, Saudi Arabia. Standing at a height of 601 meters (1,971 feet), it is the third tallest building in the world and is part of the Abraj Al-Bait complex, which includes a hotel, shopping mall, and prayer rooms.

3.

Shanghai Tower

The Shanghai Tower, situated in Shanghai, China, is the second tallest building in the world, with a height of 632 meters (2,073 feet). Completed in 2015, this architectural marvel is known for its twisting form and sustainable design, featuring the world's fastest elevators and a unique double-skin facade.

2.

Merdeka 118

Merdeka 118, located in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, is a mixed-use skyscraper that is set to become the tallest building in Malaysia upon its completion. It will stand at a height of 644 meters (2,113 feet) and will feature a hotel, office space, and observation decks offering panoramic views of the city.

1.

Burj Khalifa

The Burj Khalifa, located in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, is currently the tallest building in the world, standing at a height of 828 meters (2,717 feet). Completed in 2010, this iconic skyscraper dominates the Dubai skyline and is renowned for its stunning architecture and luxurious amenities.

The topmost view

These towers are truly worth your time and effort. Going to the topmost floors of these structures could make you feel like you're on top of the world. So visit these tallest towers in the world now!