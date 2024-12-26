KEY POINTS TapSwap's $TAPS token TGE has been scheduled for Jan. 23, 2025

Some users are looking forward to the event, but others are doubtful it will push through

One user is expecting the event to become just 'a huge dust'

The TGE has been pushed back a few times and was last expected in Q3 2024

TapSwap, one of the most popular play-to-earn gaming platforms on instant messaging giant Telegram, has finally announced its Token Generation Event (TGE) after users waited for a long time to get the news.

The TAPS token's TGE has been set for Jan. 23, 2025, nearly a year since the game was launched early this year. Many players are looking forward to the event, but many others are unsure how they feel about it.

Discussions on X about the upcoming crypto token event made TapSwap a trending topic on the social media platform early Thursday.

TapSwap Touts 'Unforgettable' Launch

"The wait is over – TAPS is hitting the market in less than a month!" the TapSwap team wrote in a series of posts on X Wednesday, adding that they chose Jan. 23 because "timing is everything" and they had been planning for "a smooth, impactful, and unforgettable launch."

🎄 Merry Christmas from the TapSwap Team! 🎅



📢 TGE Date is Official: January 23rd, 2025 🎉



Here’s everything you need to know 🧵👇 pic.twitter.com/V6eKsyl3xO — tapswap (@tapswapai) December 25, 2024

The project's team encouraged users to continue earning more TAPS on the TapSwap platform so they can compete in future tournaments and "prepare for staking opportunities."

Users Divided Over Upcoming $TAPS TGE

Most TapSwap players had the word "finally" in their comments regarding the announcement, while others were grateful that they can finally reap the benefits of their tapping.

A significant number of commenters on the announcement reminded players, especially new ones, that TGEs are "different from [token] listing," so there's not much to see from the news.

One user expects the TGE to be "more devastating than Hamster Combat." He also said the TAPS token event will only be "a huge dust," a crypto jargon that refers to sending small amounts of tokens to many wallet addresses but either from generosity or malicious intents.

Others were quite doubtful that the TAPS TGE will be an unforgettable experience, while some were more straightforward about their thoughts.

Another lie from TapSwap team. Shame on you, we don't believe you after multiple rescheduling. — Hadi (@imHadiFardi) December 25, 2024

Why are Many TapSwap Players Doubtful?

TapSwap has had its ups and downs since launching in February. Powered by The Open Network (TON), the tap-to-earn game gained much attention due to its easy mechanics.

The TAPS TGE has been pushed back several times and was once expected to be completed in the third quarter of the year. Also, the token was initially supposed to launch on the Solana wallet, but the team decided to launch on TON instead.

The long wait and the alleged lack of clear communication from the TapSwap team have left many "tappers" frustrated in recent months, especially after the Q3 2024 TGE failed to materialize.

"Tapswap is most likely going to postpone this date once more as it is typical to them. Besides, the possibility of a successful launch is slim due to a lack of trust from the community," said one user.

Despite the furious reactions of many users, some are still hopeful that the team will finally stick to the Jan. 23 date and are looking forward to fair token distribution after the TGE.