KEY POINTS NetVRk expects the listing to make its metaverse be more accessible to other players outside Web3

Epic Games developed some of the most iconic titles in the industry, including Fortnite

With NetVRk's metaverse, users can shape the back stories and destinies of their characters

Cross-platform AI and GameFi-driven metaverse NetVRk today announced its listing on Epic Games, the developer of iconic video game series such as Fortnite, Unreal, Gears of War, and Infinity Blade, to bring its blockchain-based and monetizable metaverse to the Epic platform.

Epic Games, a leading interactive entertainment and 3D engine technology company, approved the NetVRk release builds after several months of testing in the Epic Games development environment. This is in line with the game developer's focus over the last few years on developing new segments of what it envisions as the "interoperable metaverse."

GameFi Metaverse Meets Video Gaming Leader

Epic Games is one of the gaming industry's most prominent developers, having been in the industry for more than two decades and evolving with the times to bring cutting-edge technology into the gaming segment.

For NetVRk, the listing is a highlight of the convergence of gaming finance (GameFi) and traditional gaming.

"This is a massive step in making our Metaverse, powered by hyper-intelligent AI and Unreal Engine 5, more accessible than ever. This is also a way for us to reach a wider audience, making it easier for more players to access and enjoy our metaverse experience," said Michael Katseli, co-founder and CEO of NetVRk, in a press release shared with International Business Times.

Ahead of the listing, crypto users and GameFi enthusiasts expressed their excitement, acknowledging how big the news is for the broader Web3 industry as traditional gaming leaders jump into the space.

NetVRk Metaverse – Setting a High Bar in Web3 Gaming

The NetVRk metaverse delivers a "truly Web3" environment where all game features are in one place. Users can purchase land and build anything, anywhere, at any time using a limitless creation engine.

They can create immersive experiences and even earn money through this first-of-its-kind metaverse that sets a new standard for the industry by seamlessly blending AI, unlimited user-generated content, and true Web3 integration.

Non-player characters (NPCs) powered by hyper-intelligent AI can think, talk, and act unscripted, while players have the freedom to create and shape their own characters – from their back stories, to personalities, and even their destinies.

The AI metaverse is also pioneering the integration of GameFi elements. It is especially focused on multi-player systems that embrace cross-chain blockchain functionalities such as play-and-earn competition among players within the NetVRk gaming arena.

The NetVRk metaverse is touted as "the ultimate playground for NFTs, memecoins, and AI agents." Users have limitless power to breathe metaverse life into top meme token characters such as PEPE or Dogecoin (DOGE).

The team behind NetVRk aims to foster a creative and economically vibrant community where both gaming and business can thrive through user-generated content in the emerging GameFi world.