KEY POINTS The AI-Web3 combo will usher in a new era of gaming where gameplay and engagement are in pole position: Farcana Founder and CEO

Iman Shazhaev expects the industry to see a "supercycle" – a period of rapid growth – next year

Digital ownership in gaming is a major breakthrough that should become a norm by 2025

The world of gaming has become one of the most lucrative industries there is, and in 2025, things are due to change in the industry forever as the $455 billion market faces an inevitable jump into further innovation and top-notch immersion.

On the cusp of making a name in the broader gaming sector is Web3 gaming, which some industry experts believe is set to experience a "supercycle" in the coming year.

In a 2025 gaming industry prediction presentation shared with International Business Times, Ilman Shazhaev, the founder and CEO of blockchain-based team shooter game Farcana, explained why he thinks gaming will experience a game-changing pivot in the coming year.

The Merging of Two Tech Superpowers

"By 2025, gaming as we know it will change forever. We stand at the convergence of two groundbreaking technologies: Web3 and AI. Together, they are not just evolving gaming – they're making the biggest impact it's ever had," Shazhaev said.

He said AI-driven Web3 games will likely dominate the gaming market next year as AI is integrated deeper into blockchain-based games, enhancing gameplay and ushering in new dimensions to user engagement and retention.

Many titles have lost their spark over the years due to issues with player engagement and lingering struggles with retaining long-time or loyal players.

AI is a game changer in gaming, Shazhaev reiterated. "AI can create dynamic storylines tailored to each player. It can transform gaming from a static experience into a living, breathing ecosystem," he said.

It's already happening in Web3 gaming. For instance, NetVRk, a cross-platform AI and GameFi-driven metaverse, has listed on Epic Games, one of the traditional gaming industry's leading game developers.

On NetVRk, non-player characters (NPCs) are powered by hyper-intelligence AI that can act, think, and talk without scripts. Players can shape their own characters, including their personalities and future stories.

And then there's Web3, where players can experience the promise of blockchain. "Web3 is creating new ownership models, while AI is revolutionizing how games are designed and played. Together, they're reshaping the gaming landscape," Shazhaev said.

He also predicted that the gaming industry will enter a "supercycle," wherein it will experience a period of rapid, revolutionary growth driven not just by market dynamics but also by technological breakthroughs.

"The gaming AI supercycle is the result of Web3 and AI converging at the perfect moment, and 2025 is ready for it as never before," he said.

Digital Ownership – A Catalyst for Change

In the past, many early gaming projects "were fintech in disguise," Shazhaev said. They were focused on the speculative mechanics such as play-to-earn features that ultimately degraded the true cornerstone of gaming: fun.

Despite past mistakes, the gaming industry is learning. Modern Web3 games are now prioritizing fun and immersion. They have also combined digital ownership into titles, recognizing that it is "no longer a gimmick but an integrated part of gaming."

With the entry of Web3 gaming, players have become the true owners of their in-game assets such as characters, skins, and weapons. They can even monetize such assets outside the game.

Shazhaev predicts that by 2025, "digital ownership will be a core feature of gaming." He envisions a pivot similar to the rise of internet companies in the 1990s and how they transformed the business landscape.

"Your achievements, your inventory, and your identity will be part of a broader digital world," he projected.

Shazhaev believes the broader gaming industry should embrace the future — a future where titles are intelligent, immersive, and player-driven. It is a future where entirely new markets for game assets and experiences will be created due to the normalization of digital ownership and AI-infused features.