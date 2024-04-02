Taylor Swift Officially Declared A Billionaire By Forbes
Taylor Swift was officially named a member of the three-comma-club Tuesday, as Forbes confirmed rumors estimating her wealth exceeds a billion dollars.
Along with her vast songwriting catalog, Swift staged the first billion-dollar tour ever -- the ongoing Eras Tour has boosted economies and delighted fans around the world.
Swift, 34, also has a significant real estate portfolio, with homes in New York, Beverly Hills, Nashville and a coastal mansion in Rhode Island.
Her touring milestone was one of many records Swift shattered over the past year, including winning a fourth Grammy for Album of the Year, the most of any artist.
She received wall-to-wall attention throughout 2023, which closed with Time Magazine honoring Swift as Person of the Year, calling her a "rare person who is both the writer and hero of her own story."
And in mere weeks fans have a brand-new album to look forward to: Swift is set to drop "The Tortured Poets Department" on April 19.
