KEY POINTS ADOR's CEO Min Hee-jin posted a video clip of V on her personal Instagram account

The dancing video of V at the crosswalk she uploaded didn't include a caption

Min Hee-jin and V worked together for the latter's solo debut album, "Layover"

BTS' V was filmed dancing adorably, without anyone seeming to recognize him at a crosswalk in South Korea.

On Monday, South Korean art director and ADOR CEO Min Hee-jin posted a short video clip of V on her Instagram account. In the uploaded video, which did not include a supplementary caption, V, in his white shirt, green joggers and cute glasses, was seen swaying gently from side to side while waiting for his turn to cross the road.

He was even smiling from ear to hear while dancing, seemingly looking at the ADOR CEO from afar while she filmed him. Min's soft laughter could be heard in the video as V danced and smiled at the crosswalk.

Although V was not wearing a mask, the people at the crosswalk did not seem to recognize him. No bodyguards, staff, or managers were accompanying V within visible proximity, which others found surprising.

According to Insight Korea, the video was speculated to have been captured at a crosswalk in Yeonhui-dong, Seodaemun-gu in Seoul.

Min Hee-jin and V collaborated for the BTS member's solo debut album, "Layover," which made a successful debut.

According to NME, the South Korean singer decided to work with ADOR's CEO because of the girl group that inspired his solo album.

"f(x)'s 'Pink Tape' was a big inspiration," V revealed in an interview with W Korea. Notably, Min, who was previously with SM Entertainment, was the creative director of the entertainment company when f(x) released "Pink Tape" in 2013.

V said that he reached out to Min the moment he recalled it.

"Our collaborative discussions were productive, encompassing every detail, and the entire collaboration process was seamless," he added.

🐯 this all felt very natural. min hee jin asked to see me, and i went out, and as soon as i arrived, she told me to stand here and there and she took pictures. it was the first time thats happened. there was no preparation. but it was very natural, and that all was there. — 미니융 🧸 (@miiniyoongs) August 11, 2023

In a Weverse Live V started after the release of his music video for "Rainy Days," V shared how Min's creativity surprised him.

The ADOR CEO he calls "noona," which means older sister and a term used by males to refer to females older than them, made the ambiance of his solo debut album project comfortable.

According to the "Layover" artist, his noona once called him and asked him to come over the following day if he was free. The next day, they met, and Min asked him to stand in various places to pose for photos.

"This all felt very natural... It was the first time that's happened. There was no preparation, but it was very natural, and that all was there... I didn't think of it too much like a photo shoot and [thought] it was an outing. It feels very natural," he explained.