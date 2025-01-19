The first release of hostages took place when Hamas handed over three individuals to the Red Cross in Gaza City, since the 42-day ceasefire began on Sunday morning, according to an official statement from the Israeli military.

Damari, 28, Romi Gonen, 24, and Doron Steinbrecher, 31, were handed over to the International Committee for the Red Cross in Gaza on Sunday afternoon, bringing an end to their harrowing ordeal. The three were abducted by Hamas on October 7, 2023, in a violent attack that started a protracted and traumatic journey for the hostages. Their release marks a significant moment of relief for their families and the nation, as the three individuals are finally free after months of captivity.

Their return marks a moment of relief for their families, as the hostages are now being reunited with their mothers, who made the journey to Re'im, a town in southern Israel, to greet them. The emotional reunion follows the release of the hostages as part of the ongoing efforts surrounding the ceasefire agreement.

"The released hostages are currently en route to an initial reception point in southern Israel, where they will undergo a preliminary medical assessment," the Israeli military stated. Following this, they will be transferred to Sheba Medical Center in Tel Aviv for further care.

The three hostages, two of whom sustained injuries during their abduction, represent the first of 33 hostages slated for release as part of the initial phase of a complex three-phase deal. These hostages are part of a humanitarian group that includes women, children, the elderly, and those who are ill. Their release marks a significant step forward in the ongoing ceasefire arrangement.

Over the course of the ceasefire, additional hostages from the group of 33 will be freed in small, scheduled groups, with more hostages expected to be released on subsequent Sundays. This process aims to gradually fulfill the terms of the broader agreement, contributing to the eventual resolution of the ongoing conflict.

Israel confirmed shortly after the handover of the hostages that 90 Palestinian prisoners, including women and children, would be released today in exchange. The list includes a 15-year-old boy from East Jerusalem as the youngest prisoner, along with 69 women and 21 men, all of whom are from the occupied West Bank or East Jerusalem. In addition, two 17-year-olds, one boy and one girl, are also among those named for release. This exchange is part of the broader deal outlined in the ongoing ceasefire agreement.

Earlier, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced that the ceasefire, which was initially set to begin at 8:30am, would not commence until Israel received the list of the three hostages to be released. This delay was due to the importance of confirming the names before proceeding. Once the list was delivered, Netanyahu's office issued a statement confirming that the ceasefire had officially started. The statement further indicated that Israeli security personnel were thoroughly checking the "details" of the release, including verifying the hostages' identities, and were reaching out to the families of the hostages to inform them of the developments.

The Government of Israel embraces the three women who have returned.



Their families have been updated by the relevant authorities that they are with our forces.



The Government of Israel is committed to returning all of the hostages and missing. — Prime Minister of Israel (@IsraeliPM) January 19, 2025

Displaced Palestinians began their journey back to their shattered homes as the fragile ceasefire took effect, with Israeli forces starting to withdraw from parts of Gaza. The return of thousands of Palestinians marked the beginning of a long-awaited, yet heartbreaking, homecoming. The United Nations Satellite Centre reported in September that two-thirds of all structures in the Gaza Strip had either been damaged or completely destroyed. For many residents returning to areas like the Jabaliya refugee camp in northern Gaza, the devastation was overwhelming. They found their homes reduced to rubble, facing the harsh reality of the widespread destruction that had left entire neighborhoods unrecognizable.

Among those to be released are 737 male, female, and teenage prisoners, including some members of militant groups who were convicted for attacks that led to the deaths of dozens of Israelis. The release also involves hundreds of Palestinians from Gaza who have been held in detention since the start of the war. This release is part of a broader effort to address the complex dynamics of the ongoing conflict.

The conflict began on October 7, 2023, when Hamas militants invaded Israel, killing around 1,200 people and capturing 250 others. About half of the hostages were released during a brief ceasefire in November.

Israel retaliated with an offensive in Gaza, which, according to local health officials, has resulted in over 46,000 Palestinian deaths. These officials note that more than half of the casualties are women and children, without distinguishing between civilians and militants.