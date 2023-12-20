* This is a contributed article and this content does not necessarily represent the views of IBTimes.

Writing assistants are not new to the scene. From keyboard predictions and auto-capitalizations to grammar corrections, you encounter them when composing sentences using your device. But with artificial intelligence on the rise, several companies have taken advantage of AI to incorporate machine learning into their writing assistant software.

Will AI Replace Writers?

Unlike writing assistants, the incorporation of AI is still relatively new to the public. Like most technological innovations, artificial intelligence benefits the work of writers due to its rendered assistance to the writing process. AI writing assistants offer a variety of features that increase productivity, regardless of whether you're a writer or not.

But given their novelty, AI writing assistants are far from perfect. So, the answer is no. AI will not replace writers at the moment. However, one cannot deny their utility given the advantages of using an AI writing assistant compared to relying purely on one's ability to write, which, quite frankly, takes up more time and work.

Writing quality content is difficult as it is, even for experienced writers. Starting from conceptualizing, editing and proofreading to getting it published, you're likely to work longer without the help of AI, so we have listed down the top five best AI writing assistants in 2023 for you:

1. Ludwig

With eight years in the business, Ludwig has gained 140 million users and counting since its launch. This writing assistant software stands out, as it is the only online platform that sources credible and real references to aid your writing.

Search Your Sentence and Get AI Feedback

With its Search feature, Ludwig provides AI feedback detailing the grammar correctness and the proper use of your sentence in a particular context. As a writing assistant software, Ludwig further helps you in sentence composition by showing similar sentences used by experienced writers from well-known publishing companies.

Search Results for Your Reference

From The New York Times, The Guardian, Science Direct and even Forbes, Ludwig's Search Results feature scours the internet for your reference. It finds the sentences available for your information, helping you improve your writing ability as you learn from the different writing styles of established writers.

Rewrite to Your Satisfaction

Speaking of writing styles, Ludwig's writing assistant software includes a paraphrasing feature that lets you rewrite your sentences. Whether you'd want it shortened or extended, in a formal or a casual tone, you have options to choose from other than the standard tone.

This free AI writing assistant lists down different phrasings of your sentence to further enhance your sentence structure, which creates more nuance in your use of the language, so write and rewrite to your satisfaction.

Ludwig also acknowledges the struggle of non-native English speakers. There is a collective fear of committing an error when it comes to using the language. Even native speakers get confused with the use of certain words sometimes, especially prepositions.

Here enters Ludwig, not only as an AI rewriter but also as an AI translator.

Correct your whole text

Check your grammar, improve your phrasing, rewrite them and find alternatives. Also, make your text sound smoother and add a light touch of AI with the brand-new Sentence Fix feature.

Translate Smartly

If you fear your knowledge of the English language is insufficient, Ludwig can translate your foreign language to English and provide you with real and contextualized examples of that translation. It even lets you hear how the sentence is pronounced if you're unfamiliar with the articulation, making it convenient for you to practice it in speech.

2. Notion AI

Notion brings the power of artificial intelligence into its productivity software. It introduced its Notion AI last February 2023. Its free AI writing assistant offers similar features as well, such as grammar and spelling correction, voice and tone editing and sentence shortening or lengthening.

What sets its writing tool apart is its summary feature.

Given that Notion was developed as productivity software, its orientation is toward optimized performance, especially in the workplace. Notion AI studies your work habits to improve your performance and help you overcome those habits that keep you from becoming fully productive.

Notion's AI writing assistant is useful in creating actionable tasks or takeaways. Users of the platform simply need to highlight from their meeting notes and let Notion AI do the work for them, saving them more time to meet other deadlines.

Since it's generative AI, Notion helps with the creative process, from conceptualizing campaigns and brainstorming for ideas to writing captions for blogs or social media. Naturally, like other tools that utilize AI, there will be times when its responses are inaccurate or misleading, but Notion reassures users that its technology will improve over time.

Notion AI constantly learns from user behavior, so the more you use it, the more accurate this writing assistant's suggestions will be.

3. Grammarly

Grammarly is a well-known writing assistant software containing various features essential for composing well-crafted sentences. It aims to improve sentence structure, highlighting incorrect spelling, grammar and run-on sentences. Hoping to expand its use of artificial intelligence, it released a beta version of its generative AI tool called GrammarlyGo.

GrammarlyGo's unique selling point is its ability to personalize communication according to the user's voice. You have a selection of tones and formality for the AI tool to generate your writing to match the authenticity of your voice and your current role.

With GrammarlyGo, you write prompts for the AI writing tool to function. If you're uncertain what to input, this free AI writing assistant has multiple suggestive prompts for you to choose from. You also have the option to instantly improve your writing with just one click.

But if you prefer more control over your text, the company's free AI writing tool also allows you to rewrite according to your needs. You can rephrase the text to sound more inspirational, confident, professional and so on.

This feature allows you to produce a higher-level quality of writing, as Grammarly is already programmed to formulate sentences with correct grammar. The free version currently only allows a limited number of prompts monthly, but if you upgrade to premium, you can access its other features, like asking for clarity, tones or vocabulary.

4. JasperAI

JasperAI markets itself as a content generator, but it is still an AI writing assistant. The company's new artificial intelligence feature assists in composing lengthy documents, rewriting content or creating blogs from scratch with the proper structure. You even get writing assistance when it comes to creating your headlines, so you can get high engagement as desired.

This writing assistant software integrates other platforms, especially when writing captions for social media. Simply type in your post and your preferred tone of voice, and JasperAI instantly generates the output with just one click. You can even track your output history, making access to your previous interactions with this writing tool convenient.

Writing assistance is its notable feature. This AI content platform can further assist you by generating images needed for your content, saving you the time of going through another tab to search for stock photos. From a set of options, you can change the style, medium, artist or mood, even the keywords needed, as JasperAI is integrated with SurferSEO.

On the flip side, it's not free, unlike the other mentioned AI writing assistants. But don't lose hope, as JasperAI allows everyone a seven-day free trial, whether it's the version for Creator, Teams or Business.

5. ChatGPT

Developed by OpenAI, ChatGPT is essentially a chatbot. With its conversational feature, you're guaranteed a free AI writing assistant. Like with other generative AI tools, you're asked to enter a prompt into a text box to request the kind of writing you need. If you're not satisfied, ChatGPT allows follow-up questions, so you can modify the generated text as desired.

It may not be specifically designed to check the accuracy of the sentences it generates, but this AI tool still offers free writing assistance to speed up your process. ChatGPT is an open-source platform, which means it's free for public access.

Like other companies, OpenAI believes in the endless potential of artificial intelligence to enhance the lives of humanity. There's no denying this chatbot has the potential to become something more as its technology develops over time. Besides idea generation, you can also ask ChatGPT for professional input, feedback, summary and assistance on a particular topic you're writing on.

ChatGPT extends its use to fields like creating your itinerary, solving complex mathematical equations or simplifying code production. Suppose you're preparing for your next job interview. In that case, this chatbot can also act as a potential recruiter briefing your resume and assessing your qualifications if you fit the role you're applying for.

Other AI writing assistants are worth mentioning, but these five writing assistant software contain unique features that make them distinguishable from the rest. From content generation to text translation, tone or formality modification, these tools can help you improve your writing ability with the power of AI.