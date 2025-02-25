KEY POINTS A crypto trader asked his viewers to create a memecoin if he dies before he pulled the trigger live on X

Researchers delved into the psychological, social, and ethical aspects of the memecoin phenomenon

Mandatory educational programs on risk management and investment analysis should be considered at this point, the study noted

The age of digital technology and social media has enabled the meme coin culture to rise as financial instruments while also embodying the spirit of the modern internet era, but behind the wild world of hype and easy money are serious psychological and social risks, as was showcased in the tragic last moments of a prominent cryptocurrency trader, @MistaFuccYou.

The 23-year-old crypto trader reportedly shot himself on an X livestream Friday after losing his last $500 to a fraudulent token. "If I die, I hope you guys turn this into a meme coin," he told viewers of the livestream before pulling the trigger. The gun reportedly misfired twice before tragically going off on the third attempt. X has since taken down the livestream playback but clips from the livestream have circulated on the platform.

The incident has cast doubt on the safety of meme coin investments and their impact on users' mental health.

A study by the Slotsspot.com team looked into the psychological, social, and ethical aspects of the meme coin phenomenon. The study, which was shared with International Business Times, explores the duality of meme coins – from entertainment and fun to potential sources of financial and emotional crises.

Memecoins as a Cultural Phenomenon: Financial Instrument or Digital Irony?

Some of the most popular and "OG" meme coins such as Dogecoin (DOGE) and Shiba Inu (SHIB) started out as internet jokes that quickly transformed into symbols of alternative investments.

In the years that followed since their launch, they've become a "currency of cyber culture" that reflect the values of the younger generation: irony, spontaneity, and flamboyance.

On the flip side, there were projects like WAP and MOTHER that demonstrate just how the meme coin segment has become a combination of "hype with a complete lack of real value."

"Beneath this façade lies a powerful psychological mechanism: investors perceive meme coins not merely as assets but as a means of social belonging. Purchasing them is not just an attempt to get rich, but a way to participate in a broader cultural movement," the study noted.

Read more Argentina's Milei Denies Role In 'Cryptogate' As Prosecutors Launch Probe Argentina's Milei Denies Role In 'Cryptogate' As Prosecutors Launch Probe

Trading Psychology: Excitement, Fear, and Disappointment

The crypto market is undeniably an emotional rollercoaster, especially when traders get too deep into meme coins. A chaotic combination of sharp price spikes and community excitement provokes strong emotional reactions from traders.

The key psychological mechanisms that affect meme coin traders include:

Loss Aversion – The losses are experienced as a much more painful event than any equivalent gains.

FOMO Phenomenon – Traders experience the notorious "fear of missing out" on trends and lose rationality in their decision-making.

Exaggerated Belief in Success – Many investors ignore apparent risks and continue to invest in highly unstable assets as inspired by success stories of people who've made millions in the segment.

The case of @MistaFuccYou is deemed as one where his financial failures likely affected his rising stress levels, which ultimately triggered a tragic outcome.

Social Media: Catalyst of Hype and Depression

The Slotsspot.com team said social media platforms have an influence on investor behavior, including platforms like X (formerly Twitter) and Reddit, where the "groupthink" effect is enabled.

The "groupthink" effect refers to community support for excitement around events, products, or people that ultimately turns into a collective broadcast of "imminent success."

However, the same mechanism turns against investors when the market crashes. Instead of support, investors are faced with "mockery and a toxic environment."

As news about @MistaFuccYou's case spread across social platforms, numerous memes emerged, trivializing the seriousness of the situation and distancing discussions from the real problems that relate to crypto's psychological impact on people.

There's also the LIBRA token scandal. "The history of the LIBRA token scam demonstrated how easy it is to deceive trusting investors using merely the right marketing and buzz on social media," as per the study.

Read more X Account of Creator of World's First Anti-Virus Software Who Died by Suicide Promotes MemeCoin X Account of Creator of World's First Anti-Virus Software Who Died by Suicide Promotes MemeCoin

Ethical Questions: Who Is Responsible?

There's a line that needs to be drawn between free market and moral responsibility, the team argued, but who should bear the responsibility for investors' fates?

Meme Coin Developers – For the team, meme coin creators who come up with crypto assets that often lack real value but are actively promoted on social networks must be held accountable.

Trading Platforms – Exchanges have provided rug pull projects with a venue for manipulation, often without proper user protection mechanisms.

Online Communities – Users themselves can unintentionally create an environment mired in toxicity that contributes to the emotional burnout and financial losses within the space.

"It is crucial to consider the need for mandatory educational programs about investment risks, as well as moral standards in promoting meme coins," the team said.

Lessons from Tragedy and Prevention Strategies

The meme coin space is already packed with projects that not only lack value but were merely established to scam people, but the study noted three factors that may help prevent the repetition of such tragedies.

Financial Literacy – Educational programs are crucial in helping spread awareness about the risks involved in meme coin trading. The fundamentals should be prioritized to ensure investors, especially newbies in the field, understand risk management.

Psychological Support – The establishment of hotlines and support forums may be helpful for traders faced with financial losses from their investments.

Responsible Crypto Community – It all boils down to the community itself: support alliances within crypto communities may play a critical role in helping prevent tragedies related to crypto financial loss. Communities may consider developing ethical marketing standards for meme coins development and investor recruitment.

The recent tragedy in the meme coin space is a "troubling signal indicating the urgent need to rethink the risks associated with meme coins," the team said.

Digital assets can indeed bring some sort of joy, but it can also deliver devastating consequences if abused.

Acknowledging the implications of such events reinforces the importance of responsible investing and investor protection, the study pointed out. It is also one step in the right direction in an evolving crypto landscape.