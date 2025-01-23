The official X account of John McAfee, the controversial antivirus pioneer who died by suicide in 2021, promoted a MemeCoin and claimed to be run by a resurrected AI version of himself in a post shared Wednesday night.

"I'm back with AIntivirus. An AI version of myself. You didn't think I would miss this cycle, did you? Do not fall for scam tokens. This is the only official AIntivirus CA," the tweet read.

Responses poured in from bewildered followers.

"Who is running the profile right now?" one user commented.

"Sorry, Hacker. John McAfee would not pitch a blatant rug pull," another questioned.

"John's account has not been hacked. This is the real deal. More information forthcoming," wrote the so-called AI persona in a follow-up post that added to the intrigue.

While McAfee's widow, Janice McAfee, has been known to manage the account, this latest activity appears to be the start of a dramatic plot twist.

"John was a wealth of wisdom & it would be a travesty to let his words die with him. His account is being maintained to keep his message of freedom alive," McAfee's X account description reads.

McAfee's death in a Spanish prison in 2021, ruled a suicide while he was waiting to be extradited to the U.S. on tax evasion charges, brought his controversial and chaotic life to a dramatic end and ignited conspiracy theories suggesting he may have been murdered.

A year after his passing, John McAfee's tumultuous life and speculation surrounding his death were chronicled in the Netflix documentary series, "Running with the Devil: The Wild World of John McAfee," which used raw footage and candid interviews to expose the chaos and intrigue of his years on the run.

Now, many are waiting to see what new revelations in the McAfee saga may unfold.