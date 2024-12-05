A group of transgender rights activists, including whistleblower Chelsea Manning, staged a protest in a women's restroom in the Cannon House Office Building near House Speaker Mike Johnson's office.

The Thursday demonstration was in response to Republican-backed efforts to restrict restroom access for transgender individuals.

🚨BREAKING: Chelsea Manning is using the ladies room in the Capitol complex pic.twitter.com/vp4mz017So — Pablo Manríquez (@PabloReports) December 5, 2024

The protesters voiced their opposition to the bathroom ban, chanting slogans like, "Trans rights are under attack! What do we do? Act up! Fight back!" and holding signs with text such as, "Congress, stop pissing on our rights," and "Flush bigotry down the toilet."

The demonstrators specifically called out Johnson (R-LA) and Rep. Nancy Mace (R-SC), chanting, "Speaker Johnson! Nancy Mace! Our bodies are no debate!" The group also included the Democratic party in their protest, yelling, "Democrats grow a spine! Trans lives are on the line!"

The demonstration soon drew the attention of Capitol Police, who arrived to disperse the protest and began making arrests. Members of the press attempting to cover the event were reportedly pushed back, while some congressional aides tried unsuccessfully to navigate through the crowd to reach nearby meetings.

One officer told a frustrated staffer, "It's not gonna happen," as reported by HuffPost and shared to X.

Manning, a prominent figure in the protest, has been vocal about transgender rights and the ongoing legislative pushback against the community. The protest comes amid heated national debates over policies affecting trans individuals, including restrictions on restroom use and other single-gender spaces.

Arrests were made at the scene, but the full list of charges or individuals detained has not yet been released.

Originally published by Latin Times.