Forms of self-expression vary from visual arts, creating rhythmic melodies, captivating storytelling, and choosing outfits that emanate our inner essence. However, none of these declarations are poignant or emotional enough if the artist is unable to let their true essence and identity shine. The term ''transgender'' refers to those who feel a disconnect between their gender assigned at birth and their identity. Though terms and labels appeared only in the mid to late 20th century, non-binary history dates back to ancient times, when transgender individuals would be rulers, artists, or commoners, enjoying their lives and thriving.

Over the years, transgender reality has changed as discrimination and unfair societal and working conditions have taken over. As of June 2022, over 1.6 million Americans aged 13 or more identified as transgender; that accounted for 0.5% of US adults and 1.4% of youth between 13 and 17. Shortly, that youth will enter the workforce, eager to excel at various roles as they chase their dream careers. Unfortunately, the landscape that awaits is less than favorable—as highlighted in a recent McKinsey report, only 73% of transgender adults, compared with 82% of cisgender people, are in the workforce.

Trans Can Work (TCW), a grassroots 501 (c)(3) nonprofit based in Los Angeles, aims to bridge the gap between the needs of the transgender community and the current workforce reality through innovative training strategies, spreading awareness, and educating potential employees and employers on how to foster a harmonious environment.

Led by transgender staff, TCW focuses on job development for Transgender and Gender Nonconforming (TGNC) people. "Work is the essence of existence," shares Toni Newman, Chair of the Board of Directors. "It's not the only purpose in life, but it enables us to do anything. In the US - or any capitalist society - if you don't have a job, you have no place to stay and no food to eat. If you can't fulfill basic needs, you can't thrive."

As a three-time CEO and successful entrepreneur, Toni wants to see other transgender people thrive, just like she does. To achieve that, TCW helps adults choose career paths, gain skills at schools and colleges and walk them through each step of preparing for a job interview. During training, TCW's team performs practice interviews, provides necessary resources, helps curate a captivating resume, and navigates aspiring employees through the tricky workforce terrain.

"A lot of transgender people lack confidence. We tried to build it up," adds Toni. "We walk them through A to Z steps and get them to the door. We can't make anyone hire them, but we do get them ready. Whether through educational training or emotional support, we're always available and do what we can to help."

"Currently, some measures are being taken to support the rights of the LGBQ+ community. A common misperception is that affects transgender people," elucidates Toni. "While it's amazing to see, the LGBQ+ community relates to sexuality. The missing T is about identity, and we don't see anti-discrimination laws passed for our community."

Though, at its core, TCW focuses on positively impacting transgender communities and igniting more opportunities in the workforce, Toni emphasizes that their efforts are geared toward equality, not receiving special treatment.

"We're not looking for any privileges," Toni assures. "If you don't believe a transgender person is qualified, hire someone else. But if they are, give them a chance. After all, we're just regular people trying to make a living, survive, and thrive. We're human beings who happen to be trans, and the fact we're transgender doesn't define our entire existence. We bleed red, we cry, and we have the same needs as cisgender people. If we create equal opportunities, I believe society will benefit."

Trans Can Work is currently implementing structural and strategic changes to transform the organization for longer-term financial sustainability to continue serving the TGNC community in California. Learn more here: https://transcanwork.org/