A 21-year-old transgender woman is being sued by a group of sorority sisters at the University of Wyoming after the student allegedly became physically aroused around them.

Artemis Langford faces a lawsuit over alleged obscene behavior in front of the Kappa Kappa Gamma sorority sisters after joining them last September, the New York Post reported.

According to the seven sorority sisters' lawsuit, the 6-foot-2 transgender student, referred to under the male pseudonym Terry Smith in the documents, was seen sporting an erection while watching them.

"Mr. Smith has, while watching members enter the sorority house, had an erection visible through his leggings," the lawsuit alleged.

The sorority sisters who filed the complaint claimed that Langford, who is referred to as "he" and "him" in the suit, sometimes placed "a pillow in his lap" to allegedly hide evidence of being physically aroused.

The lawsuit also claimed that Langford stared at the women without talking for hours.

Langford was allegedly caught silently watching one sorority member who was wearing only a towel walk down the hall to take a shower.

"She felt an unsettling presence, turned, and saw Mr. Smith watching her silently," the lawsuit claimed.

However, Kari Kittrell Poole, the sorority's executive director, told the Associated Press that the lawsuit "contains numerous false allegations," without specifying them. She added that the sorority does not discriminate against gender identity.

Langford has been living outside the sorority house and was expected to move in the coming year, Cowboy State Daily reported.

But Cassie Craven, the sorority sisters' lawyer, told Megyn Kelly in an interview on her SiriusXM podcast that Langford still comes to the sorority house, has dinner with the members, and watches them.

While Craven believes transgender students should also be protected and provided with safe spaces, it shouldn't come at a cost to other students.

The women deeply affected by Langford's behavior also shared their experiences with Kelly.

"It's a weird, gut-wrenching feeling that every time I leave my room there's a possibility that I'll walk past him in the hall," a sorority sister identified as Hannah said.

"It's a weird feeling just to know that I could run into him anytime ... (he has) full access to the house. But this just goes to show like we need women's spaces for that reason," she added.

Another sorority sister, who was not identified by name, told Kelly that the situation has been particularly stressful since some of her fellow members have been "sexually assaulted or sexually harassed."

"So some girls live in constant fear in their home and our home is supposed to be a safe space," the Wyoming college student said.

The women want Langford to be stripped of sorority membership and have asked to be awarded unspecified damages.

The sorority sisters also included in their complaint the national Kappa Kappa Gamma sorority, its national council president as well as the university for allegedly pressuring the local chapter to breach sorority rules to induct Langford into the group.

The plaintiffs insisted their sorority is a "single-gender" organization, as stated by their "Guide for Supporting Our LGBTQIA+ Members" published in 2018.