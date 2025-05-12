Former social media posts from White House adviser Stephen Miller resurfaced on Monday following President Donald Trump's latest executive order aimed at slashing prescription drug prices.

Miller, who currently serves as Deputy Chief of Staff for Policy and Homeland Security Adviser, attacked Democratic proposals to lower drug costs through government intervention in a series of tweets posted during the 2024 election campaign.

He called the efforts "communist," and referred to then-Vice President Kamala Harris as "Comrade Kamala" and "Commie-la," warning that price controls would lead to "shortages and famine."

Trump announced the "Most Favored Nation" pricing policy in a Truth Social post on Sunday. The policy, which Trump claimed will immediately reduce costs by 30%-80%, forces pharmaceutical companies to match or beat prices offered in other developed nations, many of which have government-run health systems.

The order puts Trump in the unusual position of expanding government power over the pharmaceutical industry — a move met with silence from Miller, who once tweeted, "Commies gonna commie" in response to similar Democratic proposals.

Originally published on Latin Times