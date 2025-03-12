As Elon Musk, DOGE, Tesla, and X are facing public attacks and scrutiny, President Donald J. Trump has swooped in for the rescue, declaring that all attacks against Tesla locations will be branded as a form of "domestic terrorism."

Apart from this, the POTUS claimed that these actions are harming a "great American company," and is not taking this lightly.

Trump's close relationship with Musk has been well-documented, and he is now assuring the billionaire that the government will catch the culprits.

Tesla Location Attacks to be Branded as 'Domestic Terrorism'

After Musk and President Trump rolled out a red Tesla Model S in front of the White House and the latter promised to buy a Tesla, the president addressed questions regarding the violence directed at Musk and his EV company.

When asked about the attacks and how many people have branded the culprits as "domestic terrorists," President Trump agreed that they should be branded as such.

Moreover, the US President claimed that this act is "harming a great American company," with Tesla facing attacks on its dealership locations as well as vandalism to their brand, according to The Verge.

Trump Promises to Catch the Bad Guys Threatening Musk, Tesla

Trump also claimed in his statement that he already knows "who some of them are," and promises that they will catch the people behind these incidents, branding them as "bad guys."

A coalition of those who fight against Musk called the "Tesla Takedown" movement released a statement via Bluesky, saying that they are being misidentified as domestic terrorists and that their protests are peaceful.

President Trump and Elon Musk's Relationship

Back when the 2024 US national elections is on the verge of taking place, Elon Musk's Tesla was seen rallying in stock because of the massive support behind Donald J. Trump, and other EV companies were at a disadvantage. One of the biggest changes for the EV industry is President Trump's decision to abolish former POTUS Joe Biden's US EV tax credits, which ended up being bad news for customers but good news for car manufacturers.

After Trump won the elections, Musk was given the opportunity to stick his nose into government affairs through the newly established Department of Government Efficiency. On the other hand, Musk also did the President a favor by settling the lawsuit Trump has filed against Twitter (now X), paying the Republican $10 million over the previous decision to ban him on the platform.

Because of their close relationship, many people complain about their massive, going as far as to mock them with a viral AI-generated video of Trump kissing Musk's feet.

Originally published on Tech Times