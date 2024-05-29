Former President Donald Trump has thrown his support behind the primary challenger to House Freedom Caucus Chairman Bob Good, R-Va., criticizing the congressman for abandoning their movement.

Trump announced his endorsement of state Sen. John McGuire on his social media platform, Truth Social, on Tuesday morning. McGuire is set to challenge Good in the upcoming June 18 primary, NBC News reported.

In his post, Trump alluded to Good's earlier support for Florida Governor Ron DeSantis in the presidential primary, saying that Good "turned his back on our incredible movement" and had been "constantly attacking and fighting me until recently."

Despite Good endorsing Trump in January, the former president dismissed the gesture as "too late."

"The damage had been done!" Trump added. "I just want to MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN, and the person that can most help me do that is Navy Seal and highly respected State Legislator, John McGuire, a true American Hero."

Interestingly, Good's campaign website still suggests Trump is backing him, citing an endorsement from 2022.

In contrast, McGuire expressed gratitude for Trump's current endorsement, stating on X, "We can do better than Good."

Thank you President Trump for endorsing my campaign for Congress! 🇺🇸



Together we will fight for We the People and Save America.



We can do better than Good.



Join my and President Trump’s team at https://t.co/quHDdjVGoQ and VOTE in the June 18 primary! pic.twitter.com/f3ojS0bYFD — John McGuire (@JohnMcGuire4VA) May 28, 2024

Both candidates have actively sought Trump's endorsement, traveling to New York City earlier this month to show their support for Trump during his hush money trial.

Trump's endorsement is highly coveted in GOP primaries, with many in the Republican base remaining loyal to him. However, some lawmakers have previously overcome Trump-backed challengers, such as Rep. Dan Newhouse of Washington and Rep. Nancy Mace of South Carolina.

Good himself unseated former GOP Rep. Denver Riggleman in 2020, despite Riggleman having Trump's support.

Riggleman later became an advisor to the House committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol riot and Trump's involvement in the event.

The primary in Virginia's 5th Congressional District, a deep-red area encompassing Charlottesville and extending to the southern border of the state, has attracted significant outside spending.

Good has also faced criticism from fellow Republicans for voting to oust former House Speaker Kevin McCarthy last year.

In a statement to NBC News, Good defended his record and criticized McGuire. "I have never been the choice of political power brokers in Washington. My constituents understand and appreciate that I have fought for them during my 3 years in Washington."

"My opponent does not have an America-first conservative record in the General Assembly. That is why he is supported by the RINO moderate establishment wing of the Republican Party. And it is why he is funded by allies of the former Speaker who is directing the dark super PAC money in support of his campaign," he added.