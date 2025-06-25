Trump Mobile quietly removed its "Made in the USA" claim from its website after facing accusations of sourcing parts from China.

The Trump Organization, owned by Donald Trump and run by his sons, Don Jr. and Eric, launched Trump Mobile's T1 smartphones earlier this month, initially marketing them as "proudly designed and built in the United States."

After criticism, including CNN tech analyst Max Weinbach noting that only a handful of smartphone manufacturers could produce the devices and they are all based in China, the company quietly removed all "Made in the USA" claims from its website, including a prominent banner, according to The Verge.

The T1's new tagline is "Premium Performance. Proudly American." Its website claims the device is "designed with American values in mind" and "crafted by American hands." Under Key Features, the first item listed is "American-Proud Design," marking a significant shift from its earlier, more direct messaging.

The Verge also noted that the company appears to have switched suppliers, as the screen size shrank from 6.78 to 6.25 inches. The website previously listed 12GB of RAM, but that detail has since been removed. Additionally, the shipping date for the T1 Phone 8002 was changed from "September" to "later this year."

The Trump Organization did not respond to requests for comment, according to The Verge.

Originally published on Latin Times