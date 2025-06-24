In the fast-paced world of AI startups, one company is shaking things up with a hiring policy that's anything but ordinary. Cluely, an emerging AI firm famous for its cutting-edge tools that even help candidates "game" job interviews, has revealed it recruits exclusively two kinds of talent: tech wizards and social media stars.

That's right. Forget traditional corporate roles like marketing managers or HR specialists. According to Cluely's cofounder, Chungin "Roy" Lee, their winning formula pairs brilliant engineers who build the tech backbone with influencers who amplify the brand's buzz across the internet.

Lee explained to Business Insider that this dual-hire strategy is key to riding the wave of virality and innovation simultaneously. The engineers power Cluely's AI capabilities, while the influencers make sure everyone's talking about it—turning social media into a launchpad rather than just an afterthought.

Backed by a fresh $15 million funding round led by Andreessen Horowitz, Cluely is sprinting ahead in the crowded AI space. But this speed comes with a cost: Lee admits the startup culture is intense, with little room for downtime. "Work-life balance? Not really a thing when you're trying to disrupt an industry," he candidly shared.

Cluely's radical approach has ignited discussions across tech and startup communities. Some hail it as the future of startup hiring — a laser focus on technical excellence and viral marketing muscle. Others see it as a risky gamble, skipping roles most companies consider essential.

Regardless, Cluely's bold formula is proving one thing: in today's digital age, engineering talent and influencer reach might just be the ultimate power couple for startup success.