DHL Express, part of Germany's Deutsche Post, announced that it will stop shipping business-to-consumer (B2C) packages worth more than $800 to individuals in the United States, effective April 21.

New U.S. Customs Rules Trigger DHL's Pause on High-Value Shipments

This decision comes after new U.S. customs rules lowered the threshold for formal entry processing from $2,500 to $800, making the clearance process longer and more complicated.

The update was shared on DHL's website, though the exact date wasn't mentioned. However, website data showed the notice was created on Saturday. DHL said the new customs regulations are the reason for the pause in high-value B2C shipments to the U.S.

B2B Shipments to Continue as DHL Calls Move Temporary, Prepares for May 2 Changes

DHL said that business-to-business (B2B) shipments will continue but might experience delays. Shipments valued under $800—whether to businesses or individuals—are not affected by the new rules. The company described the move as temporary.

In a statement last week, DHL mentioned it would keep handling shipments from Hong Kong to the U.S. according to current customs rules. It also said it would help customers understand and adjust to more changes expected on May 2.

Hong Kong Post Halts U.S. Shipments as Tariff War Escalates

This update followed an announcement from Hong Kong Post, which said it had stopped sending goods by sea to the U.S. Hong Kong Post accused the U.S. of "bullying" after American officials removed tariff-free trade benefits for packages coming from China and Hong Kong.

Starting April 27, it will also suspend airmail containing goods bound for the U.S. Tensions between the U.S. and China are growing, with the U.S. imposing new tariffs of up to 145% on Chinese and Hong Kong goods, and China responding with 125% import taxes on U.S. products.

From May 2, the U.S. will also end its "de minimis" rule for China and Hong Kong, which allowed packages under $800 to enter tariff-free. These shipments will now face a 90% tariff or a flat fee of $75.

From Domestic Ambitions to Focused International Shipping

DHL Express handles international shipping in and out of the U.S. but does not offer regular domestic delivery services within the U.S. The company tried to enter the U.S. domestic parcel delivery market to compete with FedEx and UPS but struggled due to high competition and losses.

In 2008, it announced it would shut down its U.S. domestic operations and focus only on international shipments to and from the U.S.