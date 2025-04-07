Jaguar Land Rover Halts US Shipments Amid New Tariff Pressures

Jaguar Land Rover (JLR), one of Britain's biggest carmakers, has announced it will stop shipping its vehicles to the United States this April.

The decision comes as the company adjusts to a new 25% tariff on imported vehicles, introduced by President Donald Trump.

In a public statement, the company said, "The USA is an important market for JLR's luxury brands.

As we work to address the new trading terms with our business partners, we are taking some short-term actions including a shipment pause in April, as we develop our mid- to longer-term plans."

According to DigitalTrends, the sudden halt marks a significant move for Jaguar Land Rover, as the US is a major destination for its luxury models like the Range Rover Sport, Defender, and Jaguar F-PACE.

Analysts say this could be the start of a wider trend, as more carmakers rethink their export strategies under the pressure of the new tariff.

David Bailey, a business economics professor and auto industry expert at the University of Birmingham, noted that other producers are also likely to experience similar disruptions as companies assess the ongoing situation.

UK Car Production Drops 14% Amid Tariff Challenges

The decision comes at a difficult time for Britain's auto industry. Vehicle production in the U.K. dropped by nearly 14% last year.

Over three-quarters of those vehicles were made for export markets, with the US being the biggest single destination.

Mike Hawes, CEO of the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT), noted that this situation adds to a growing list of problems.

"The industry is already facing multiple headwinds and this announcement comes at the worst possible time," he said.

"SMMT is in constant contact with government and will be looking for trade discussions to accelerate."

Many British car makers had already taken steps to soften the blow. They increased shipments to the US in the months leading up to the tariff, hoping to build up stock.

Based on the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT), UK exports to the United States saw a significant increase, with a 38.5% rise in December, followed by gains of 12.4% in January and 34.6% in February, AP News said.

David Bailey explained that manufacturers, such as Jaguar Land Rover (JLR), were likely trying to proactively ship inventory to the United States before the implementation of tariffs.

Despite the importance of vehicle exports, cars represent only a small part of the total trade between the US and UK.

Britain exported around £179.4 billion ($231.2 billion) worth of goods and services to the US over the last year, with services making up over two-thirds of that total.

