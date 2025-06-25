Jones Jaick is a medical digital transformation expert, thought leader, and innovator in life sciences. As an associate partner at ZS Associates, he directs the firm's global medical digital and omnichannel transformation initiatives, advancing impactful strategies across organizations globally. Through determination, expertise and building a community of collaborators, Jones is shaping industry perspectives.

From Academic Excellence to Transformative Consulting

Jones's career trajectory began with a solid academic foundation, culminating in his graduation as a Charles F. Knight Scholar from Washington University at St. Louis' Olin Business School in 2015. There, he earned a Master's of Business Administration with a specialization in Strategy, Finance, and Consulting, a period of intense learning recognized by the Beta Gamma Sigma lifetime honorary achievement for academic excellence.

This rigorous preparation immediately propelled him into a consultant role at ZS Associates, where he joined the firm's strategy insights and planning division with a keen focus on digital and omnichannel transformation. Driven by the company's mission to improve lives through science, Jones quickly identified a critical area ripe for innovation: medical affairs. Recognizing its immense, yet often untapped, potential to significantly impact patient care and health outcomes, he spearheaded efforts to design and implement groundbreaking approaches across strategy, technology, and capabilities, effectively enabling omnichannel and digital transformation within this vital function.

Building the Space, Charting the Course

After years of dedicated efforts, partnerships and collaborations, Jones helped shape the space within ZS Associates that focused on medical digital and omnichannel transformation. He grew a team and a network of professionals within and outside the company prepared to drive medical digital and omnichannel transformation to drive patient outcomes at scale, delivering innovative techniques that make a real difference.

In the process, Jones gave medical leadership in pharmaceutical organizations a seat at the table. He opened new doors of opportunity by leading stakeholder engagement efforts and educating industry leaders on innovations in the field. With this approach, Jones pushed his determined effort to transform medical affairs from a legacy-based function into a digitally enabled driver of improved patient outcomes.

An Evangelist of Medical Digital Transformation

Having accrued a deep knowledge of the pharmaceutical industry, Jones made himself a veritable evangelist of medical digital transformation. His abstracts have been accepted for presentations at two DIA conferences and a MAPS (Medical Affairs Professional Society) conference. Jones has been a keynote speaker at the 2024 Reuters Pharma Customer USA conference and consistently leads industry forums for senior leadership.

Believing in Potential

Jones is guided by his belief in the potential of medical technology, stakeholder-centricity and the importance of driving innovation. He is always open to new ideas, areas of expertise, and technologies and encourages others to adopt the same approach. Jones explains that curiosity helps you apply your core skills—by staying curious, you invest in yourself, and by sharing that curiosity, you invest in your team.

Plans for the Future

Jones's goal is to continue encouraging the widespread adoption of digital and omnichannel transformation in medical affairs. He aims to fulfill the aspiration that digital, tech, and customer capabilities will ultimately lead to improved health outcomes at scale, for all.

"I see myself continuing to be a strong evangelist of medical digital transformation," Jones concluded, "but the future will be very exciting if I have many more leaders joining me. [Together, we can] move medical affairs and life sciences industry to be digitally enabled to achieve strong patient impact—the core objective why we go to work every day and we all stand for."