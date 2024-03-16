The already intense Republican Senate primary in Ohio has taken a dramatic turn with the entrance of former President Donald Trump into the fray. Trump's Saturday-afternoon rally in support of Bernie Moreno, whom he endorsed three months ago, has injected fresh vigor into a contest already characterized by mudslinging and fierce competition.

Trump's appearance at Dayton International Airport was marked by fervent attacks on state Sen. Matt Dolan, a contender who has been gaining ground against Moreno, despite the latter's endorsement by Trump. Dolan's recent surge, buoyed by endorsements from Governor Mike DeWine and former Sen. Rob Portman, has underscored the deep divide within the Republican Party: MAGA loyalists versus Ohio's traditional conservative establishment, which is viewed as more moderate compared to Trump's brand of politics.

During his 90-minute speech, Trump lauded Moreno as a "fantastic guy" while deriding Dolan as a "RINO" (Republican in name only), drawing comparisons to Mitt Romney, a figure Trump often criticizes, The Mirror reported. Trump highlighted Dolan's past as a Democrat and criticized his family's ownership of the Cleveland Guardians baseball team, particularly the decision to change its name from the Indians to the Guardians.

According to NBC News, Trump's remarks further deepened the rift between the candidates, with Moreno positioning himself as the true representative of Trump's agenda, while Dolan emphasized his independence from Trump's influence.

The primary, slated for Tuesday, has become a pivotal moment not only for the candidates but also for Trump's influence in a state he won decisively in previous elections. The outcome will either bolster Trump's credibility as a kingmaker within the GOP or raise doubts about the potency of his endorsements in competitive races.

Recent polls indicate a tight race between Moreno and Dolan, with both candidates trading barbs in the final stretch of the campaign. However, the emergence of a report linking Moreno to an online platform for arranging sexual encounters has added a new dimension to the contest. While Moreno has denied any involvement, his rivals have seized upon the allegations to undermine his candidacy, portraying him as vulnerable to Democratic attacks in the general election.

Despite the controversy, Moreno remains confident in his prospects, buoyed by substantial financial backing and fervent support from Trump loyalists. Meanwhile, Dolan continues to stress his credentials as a principled conservative, appealing to voters wary of Trump's divisive rhetoric.