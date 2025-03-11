President Donald Trump recently reposted an op-ed supporting his administration written by conservative commentator Charlie Kirk, in which Kirk criticizes constituents for hyper-focusing on the increasing price of eggs.

Trump shared the opinion piece titled "Shut Up About Egg Prices — Trump is Savings Consumers Millions" in a post to Truth Social Sunday. In the article originally published by the Daily Caller in February, Kirk opines about how the increase in egg prices is not Trump's fault but can actually be attributed to former President Joe Biden.

"Almost all the increase took place during Biden's final months in office. Why? Because in response to a bird flu outbreak, his administration decided to reenact the Godfather baptism scene with America's chickens," Kirk wrote.

While 31-year-old Kirk continued to mention Trump's taxation policies, he did not mention how the administration's tax-cutting policies will likely not impact the increasing prices of eggs due to the strain upon the supply chain caused by an outbreak of avian influenza.

In accordance with federal policy, all birds in a farm flock must be culled if one is found to have bird flu in order to prevent the worsening of an outbreak and to stop the disease from mutating and spreading amongst humans.

During an August press conference, Trump promised to lower grocery prices on "day one" of his presidency while campaigning for the 2024 elections.

"Grocery prices have skyrocketed. Cereals are up 26 percent, bread is up 24 percent, butter is up 37 percent, baby formula is up 30 percent, flour is up 38 percent, and eggs are up 46 percent," he said at the time. "When I win, I will immediately bring prices down, starting on day one."

However, the prices of eggs and other groceries have continued to increase.

Kirk continued to criticize Biden for the inflation that occurred during his administration, arguing that Biden's reckless spending caused prices of everyday goods to increase.

"Biden could easily have prevented most of the inflation that took place during his term. All he had to do was not ram through trillions of dollars in wasteful spending with his unnecessary American Rescue Plan and his paradoxically named Inflation Reduction Act," Kirk continued.

Last month, the price of a dozen eggs averaged to $4.95 across the US, representing "the largest increase in the eggs index since June 2015 and it accounted for about two thirds of the total monthly food at home increase," according to The Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS).

