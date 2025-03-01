President Donald Trump declared that he would grant a pardon to baseball great Pete Rose, expressing his disapproval of Major League Baseball's decision to keep the all-time hit leader out of the Hall of Fame because of his involvement in gambling. Trump criticized MLB for what he called an unfair punishment, highlighting Rose's outstanding achievements on the field despite the controversy surrounding his actions.

"Over the next few weeks I will be signing a complete pardon of Pete Rose, who shouldn't have been gambling on baseball, but only bet on his team winning," Trump posted on Truth Social.

"He never betted against himself, or the other team. He had the most hits, by far, in baseball history, and won more games than anyone in sports history."

Rose, who passed away last year at the age of 83, was banned from baseball for life after admitting in 2004 that he had bet on games, though he maintained that he never bet against his own team. Despite his confession, his lifetime ban prevented him from being inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame.

In 2017, the Philadelphia Phillies called off a ceremony meant to honor Pete Rose after allegations surfaced claiming that he had a sexual relationship with a girl in the 1970s when she was under the age of 16. Rose, however, denied the allegations, stating that the girl was 16 at the time, which is the legal age of consent. The controversy surrounding the claims prompted the team to cancel the event, as reported by ESPN.

Pete Rose, famously known as "Charlie Hustle" for his relentless drive and tireless determination on the field, set several MLB career records, including the all-time record of 4,256 hits. His extraordinary career, however, came to a tragic end when he was permanently banned from Major League Baseball in 1989 after it was revealed that he had bet on baseball games while managing the Cincinnati Reds. The scandal tarnished his legacy and kept him out of the Hall of Fame, despite his achievements on the field.

In addition to his ban from baseball, Pete Rose also served five months in prison between 1990 and early 1991 for tax evasion. This legal trouble further complicated his already controversial legacy in the world of sports.