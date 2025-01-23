President Donald Trump tapped Kailee Tkacz Buller, a junk food lobbyist, to lead the US Department of Agriculture (USDA) despite his Inauguration Day vow to "make American healthy again."

Buller worked in the USDA during Trump's first term, but, most recently, she has been lobbying for the seed oil industry as president and CEO of the National Oilseed Processors Association (NOPA) and the Edible Oil Producers Association (EOPA), Sludge reported.

Not only have health advocates denounced seed oils since they contribute to obesity, diabetes and cancer, but Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. has also stated Americans are being "unknowingly poisoned" by them.

Additionally, Trump boasted about his intention to "make America healthy again" (MAHA) during his Inauguration Day speech. Later that night, Sludge reported the president provided a seed oil-free menu at the "MAHA Inaugural Ball."

Buller will serve as the USDA's chief of staff where she will report to Brooke Rollins, whose confirmation hearing to lead the agency as secretary began Wednesday. Together, they will oversee relief for the country's farmers, encourage agricultural trade, ensure food safety, protect natural resources and work to end national and global hunger.

Originally published by Latin Times