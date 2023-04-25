KEY POINTS Solovyov said he will welcome Carlson to join his nightly show as a presenter and host

State-controlled media RT also said Carlson can 'question more' if he joins the company

Carlson has been critical of aid given to Ukraine since Russia launched its invasion in 2022

Former Fox News host Tucker Carlson is now being encouraged by Russian media figures to run for the presidency in the upcoming 2024 elections.

Vladimir Solovyov, a prominent Russian propagandist and host on state TV, said Carlson has their support should he ever decide on making a bid for the presidency in the 2024 election.

"You have our admiration and support in any endeavor you choose for yourself next, be it running for President of the United States (which you should totally do, by the way) or making an independent media project," he said, as translated by NBC News.

Solovyov also said Carlson was welcome to join his nightly show "as a presenter and host."

"We'll happily offer you a job if you wish to carry on as a presenter and host! You are always welcome in Russia and Moscow, we wish you the best of luck."

State-controlled media RT, previously known as Russia Today, also posted a tweet on its English-language account announcing Carlson's exit from Fox News. The publication later said Carlson can "question more" if he joins RT. The publication is banned in the European Union over its systematic disinformation over Russia's war in Ukraine.

"Hey Tucker Carlson, you can always question more with RT," the publication wrote on Twitter.

Hey @TuckerCarlson, you can always question more with @RT_com — RT (@RT_com) April 24, 2023

Carlson, who was suddenly ousted by Fox News on Monday, has criticized Ukraine since the war began in February 2022. At one point, he referred to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky as a "dictator" who has misused the billions of dollars of military funding sent by the U.S.

"Whatever you think of the war in Ukraine, it is pretty clear that Zelenskyy has no interest in freedom and democracy. In fact, Zelenskyy is far closer to Lenin than to George Washington. He is a dictator. He is a dangerous authoritarian who has used a hundred billion in U.S. tax dollars to erect a one-party police state in Ukraine. And that's not an overstatement," he wrote in an opinion piece published in December 2022.

In that same piece, Carlson also alleged that Zelensky has shut down "the opposition media" and claimed Ukraine's opposition leader and Putin's close friend Viktor Medvedchuk "is now under arrest."