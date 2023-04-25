KEY POINTS Tucker Carlson has an estimated net worth of $30 million

Carlson was reportedly paid $15 million to $20 million a year

Fox News has parted ways with Carlson after 14 years

Tucker Carlson earned millions of dollars before his controversial exit from Fox News after 14 years, according to reports.

The 53-year-old conservative political commentator reportedly earned between $15 million and $20 million per year while hosting the New York-based network's staple one-hour-long nightly talk show "Tucker Carlson Tonight," Forbes reported

International Business Times couldn't independently verify the information. But Celebrity Net Worth noted that he had an annual peak salary of $6 million before he replaced former Fox News host Bill O'Reilly, who also earned about $20 million a year during his stay at the network.

His enormous salary made him one of the highest-paid people in the news industry, adding to his $30 million fortune. Carlson's program aired during the 8 p.m. ET slot since 2017 and became the second most-watched show on cable in 2022, with an average of 3.3 million viewers each night.

The political host first gained massive success as a journalist in print publications such as Policy Review, Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, Reader's Digest, New York Magazine, The New York Times, The Daily Beast, and many more. He then transitioned to a career on television, becoming a host for CNN's "Crossfire."

In 2017, Carlson joined Fox News and, within a few years, landed his stint on "Tucker Carlson Tonight." He was best known for making his sometimes-idiosyncratic conservative views and the iconic bow-tie look.

Though most of his wealth came from his stint as a host, he reportedly signed a book deal with Fox News, amounting to at least $15 million. He also owned vast real estate properties, including a $2.9 million home in Gasparilla Island, Florida, and a $5.5 million property in Boca Grande.

After over a decade on Fox News, Carlson departed from the network on Monday. CNN and Vanity Fair reported that he was only informed of his termination in the early morning and that his last show was on Friday, April 21.

"We thank him for his service to the network as a host and before that as a contributor," Fox News said in a short statement without revealing further details about the decision to fire the broadcaster.

Carlson's exit came a week after Fox settled to pay a whopping $787.5 million to Dominion Voter System following a historic defamation lawsuit where the network got accused of pushing the 2020 election fraud claims against the company's voting machines, despite knowing that they were false. The move was reportedly made for financial gain, per Forbes.

The former host and Fox were also sued by Abby Grossberg, a former producer on the show who alleged that she got coerced to provide a misleading testimony during a deposition of the Dominion case and claimed that Carlson exhibited an "overtly misogynistic" environment on set.