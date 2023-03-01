KEY POINTS Gotta Have Rock and Roll is auctioning off a collection of famous rap artists' artifacts

Fans now have a chance to own their favorite hip-hop artist's pre-loved or personal items and signed memorabilia since Gotta Have Rock and Roll has an ongoing "Hip Hop Legends" auction.

The premier auction house, which launched in 2008, released its newest catalog, comprising a total of 98 items, including signed memorabilia, stage-worn clothing and accessories, magazines, handwritten lyrics, and ticket stubs that belonged to legendary rap artists from different generations, such as Tupac, Drake, Jay-Z, Eminem, and the late Ol' Dirty Bastard, among others.

The "Hip Hop Legends" auction will run from Feb. 20 until March 3, with minimum bids that start at $50 to about $26,000 as of press time.

Currently, the most expensive item in the auction belonged to the best-selling music artist, the late "All Eyez on Me" rapper Tupac. It's a "M.O.B" pinky finger ring that the artist wore during his "All About U" music video, which has garnered 8.6 million views on YouTube.

The minimum bid for the ring started at $10,000, and it now has a current bid of $26,000. The auction site predicts the item might could go as high as $30,000. But it only has four bidders so far.

Fans looking for a much cheaper item previously owned by Tupac can check out his iconic red bandana, with a current highest bid of $2,100.

The catalog also features several stage-worn clothing owned by "The Real Slim Shady" artist Eminem such as a Shady "8" Jersey and denim jeans, being auctioned for a minimum bid of $1,000 and a current bid of $1,100, and his "Encore Tour" Nike Shox sneakers with a minimum bid of the same price.

Jay-Z, known as one of the greatest rappers of all time, also has signed memorabilia up for grabs. The site is selling a pre-loved Roc-A-Fella promotional jacket with the rapper's inscription. It has a current bid of $5,000.

Fans of the "One Dance" hitmaker Drake, who also want a more sentimental item coming from the rapper, may also bid for one of his handwritten lyrics from a personal notebook, which included unreleased lyrics for a song titled "It's All Timing." Both have a minimum bid of $500 and could reach about $2,000 before the auction ends on Friday.

Gotta Have Rock and Roll is a New-Jersey based auction house famously known for selling some of the finest memorabilia in the market, varying from the entertainment and sports industry, according to the house's official website.

Through the years, its online auction site has sold some of the "most influential artifacts in music history," including Elvis Presley's1942 Martin D-18 Sun Sessions Guitar and John Lennon's "Sgt. Pepper's" Piano from his Kenwood and Tittenhurst Park residences that he used to produce the hits "Lucy In The Sky With Diamonds" and "A Day In The Life."

Gotta Have Rock and Roll also gained recognition for ensuring the authenticity of their items, working with James Spence Authentication (JSA) and renowned Beatles handwriting expert Frank Caiazzo to verify autographs.