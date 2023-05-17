KEY POINTS South Korean trot singer Haesoo was found dead inside her home Friday

Another young South Korean singer has died by suicide, less than a month after Astro member Moon Bin was found dead.

Trot singer Haesoo — whose real name was Kim Ara — passed away Friday at the age of 29, her representative announced via a statement on the late artist's official fan café Haesoopia.

"This is trot singer Haesoo's official fan cafe Haesoopia. We feel apologetic to have to convey such heartbreaking and sad news," the statement read. "On May 12, Haesoo left our side and became a light in the vast ocean."

"Haesoo was a warm person who knew how to give love to those around her, share affection, and receive it. Her bereaved family, as well as her acquaintances and colleagues, are all mourning her with heavy hearts after being informed of the sudden sad news," the statement said, adding that the bereaved family wishes to hold a private funeral.

In the statement, fans were also asked to refrain from "spreading speculation, malicious reports and rumors" and to allow the family to mourn and send off the deceased peacefully.

Seoul authorities said Saturday that a singer was found dead at her home Friday along with what was presumed to be a suicide note allegedly written by her. The singer was confirmed to be Haesoo Monday, according to Soompi.

Haesoo was an up-and-coming trot singer who first discovered her love for the genre when she majored in Pansori at the Korea National University of Arts' School of Traditional Arts.

She debuted in 2019 with her first mini album "My Life, Me" and went on star in several South Korean shows, such as "The Trot Show," "AM Plaza," "Gayo Stage," "Boss in the Mirror" and "Immortal Songs."

Her death comes just 28 days after K-pop star Moon Bin — a member of the popular boy group Astro — passed away at age 25, leaving millions of fans worldwide shocked.

His entertainment label, Fantagio, confirmed the devastating news via a statement, saying that the singer "suddenly left us to become a star in the sky."

"Although we cannot compare our sorrow to the grief that the bereaved families are feeling, losing a beloved son and brother, the Astro members, fellow Fantagio artists, company executives, and employees are mourning the deceased in great sadness and shock," the statement said, before asking fans to not spread "speculative and malicious reports" so that the bereaved family can "honor the deceased."

The multi-talented artist was found dead in his residence in southern Seoul by his manager on the night of April 19.

Gangnam police told CNN that they believe Moon Bin took his own life, adding that there were "no signs of foul play have been found related to this case."

Before his sudden death, Moon Bin and his bandmates Cha Eun Woo, Yoon San-ha, JinJin and MJ were in talks with Fantiago about renewing their contracts. But another bandmate, Rocky, had decided to depart the group after seven years.

These tragic incidents are not unheard of in the competitive K-pop industry, with most stars having sacrificed a normal life in exchange for a chance to debut as part of a group or as a solo artist. Being under the limelight also subjects these stars to intense media scrutiny, which could possibly affect their mental health.

South Korea has the highest rate of youth suicide — ages 15 to 24 years old — among developed nations with 24.10% in 2020, according to data from Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) organization.

If you have thoughts of suicide, confidential help is available for free at the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline. Call 1-800-273-8255. The line is available 24 hours, every day.