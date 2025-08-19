Bespoke Finish is reshaping the standards in the interior design industry with its bold vision of innovation to get high-end results with precision. With a focus on transforming ordinary surfaces into luxury-designed projects, the company has earned a reputation for delivering modern customized design and finishing services.

The founder and president of Bespoke Finish, Robert Chickey, is known for his inquisitive mindset and expertise with wood. "It's about more than just applying a finish, it's about creating a surface that tells a story of transformation."

His curiosity in finding solutions has led him to solve finishing issues on various surfaces, with the use of modern liquid metals, including wood. Familiarity and expertise in both traditional and modern coatings have enabled Chickey to master both sides of the world.

What sets Chickey apart is taking on various challenges, which sparked his global exploration for innovative solutions to the unique problems in the interior design industry. He identified gaps in finishing solutions, which led him to explore the use of metal finishes in design. "When I first encountered VeroMetal®, I saw it as the missing piece of creativity in the design industry," Chickey recalls.

Discovering a solution was just one aspect; he also needed to find the right approaches to achieve the desired results and address the gaps in finishing. Even when he faced setbacks in obtaining the right results, he remained confident in the potential of liquid metal in interior design. After years of searching, he finally got the intended outcome with VeroMetal®, and a whole new world of opportunities opened up.

VeroMetal® is a groundbreaking innovation in the interior design space, which is the closest alternative to solid metal regardless of the surface. This gives the artistic attraction of metal with the flexibility of liquid implementation. It opens a door of endless creativity for the designers and architects since it can be applied using various methods, including spraying and rolling.

Clients can get a customized blend of colors and textures with a dozen available varieties of liquid metals. With the vision of providing professional services around the globe, Bespoke Finish also offers Certified Application Specialist training across the United States and Canada.

The versatility of VeroMetal® brings in a wide range of opportunities for seamless finishes on all types of surfaces, providing a blend of durability and elegance simultaneously. Liquid metals allow designers to create finishes that are not only stunning but also environmentally responsible, reducing the need for heavy, solid metal while maintaining its distinctive qualities.

Chickey's exploration not only strengthened Bespoke Finish as a company but also helped many designers and architects across North America with groundbreaking solutions to long-established problems in the industry. To encourage a new generation of architects and designers, Chickey is now pushing the creative boundaries of metal finishing and customized interiors.

The relevance of Bespoke Finish increases with the growing demand for customized, sustainable, and luxurious finishes. "Design is evolving," Chickey notes. "Clients want finishes that are unique, beautiful, and thoughtful, but they also want solutions that respect the environment. VeroMetal lets us deliver all of that."