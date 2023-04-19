KEY POINTS Astro's Moonbin died at his home in Seoul Wednesday

Moonbin, a member of the K-pop band Astro, has died. He was 25.

The South Korean singer-dancer was found dead at his home in the Gangnam neighborhood of Seoul at about 8:10 p.m. Wednesday by his manager, South Korean news agency Yonhap reported. His manager contacted the Seoul Gangnam Police Station after the discovery.

Moonbin's death was confirmed by Astro and the band's management agency, the Fantagio Group, via a statement posted on Twitter.

"On April 19, Astro member Moonbin suddenly left us and became a star in the sky," the statement translated from Korean read, as shared by a fan. "It is incomparable to the sorrow of the bereaved families who left their beloved sons and brothers, but all Astro members, Fantagio colleagues, and executives and employees are deeply mourning the deceased in such great sadness and shock."

They also asked fans to "refrain from speculative and malicious reports so that the bereaved families" can grieve for Moonbin's passing in peace.

Moonbin's family said his funeral will be as private as possible, with only them, his friends and company colleagues in attendance.

A cause of death was not given, but there have been speculations online that the singer-actor died by suicide, USA Today reported. The rumors were fueled by a statement from local police that was reported in South Korean media. International Business Times could not independently verify the statement as of press time.

Following the news of Moonbin's passing, fans took to Twitter to pay tribute to the late pop star and send their love and prayers to his family members and bandmates.

"I am completely taken aback right now. Moonbin and the word 'dead' in one sentence--I refuse to believe it. I just hope he knew he was and is loved by so many. My condolences to his family (especially [Moonbin's sister] Sua), Astro and any other fan out there hurting like I'm hurting. RIP, angel," one tweeted.

"Today, we got another angel, but don't worry, you are still our idol. To Moonbin, you did so very well in this world. Thank you for being such a good friend to Seungkwan, son to your parents, brother to your siblings and co-idols, idol to your fan," another added.

"From us here to all his family and friends, Astro's members, Aroha. We send our prayers and our deepest condolences. Rest in love, Moonbin," another fan wrote.

"To whoever you are reading this, let's stay alive for a long time. Someday, the best life will welcome you with pleasure. Also, please be kind. Sending my deepest condolences to Aroha and to his family and friends. Rest in love, Moonbin," a different user shared.

Lets just remember Moonbin like this 💗 he was so sweet and smiley. Lets just think of him like this. pic.twitter.com/CFpw7zb6oJ — e ✦ (@ggonisaur) April 19, 2023

thank you for everything moonbin. you were always so comforting, always shinning so brightly i could be distracted by how dark the world could be sometimes.



Thank you for loving us.



I hope you know how many you helped save.



I’ll miss you so much binnie pic.twitter.com/vKS38i0A9k — Dan⁷ - ZHANGHAO GIVEAWAY PINNED (@jiminsboyfriend) April 19, 2023

ill always remember moonbin like thispic.twitter.com/v7u0ht7d1q — ann ♡ (@kiansgguk) April 19, 2023

Astro, which also includes members MJ, Jinjin, Cha Eun-woo, Rocky and Yoon San-ha, was named one of the best new K-pop acts of 2016 by Billboard. The band released its debut EP, "Spring Up," in the same year.

Their most recent studio album, "Drive to the Starry Road," was released in 2022. It includes the singles "Breathless," "After Midnight" and "One," which have charted on Billboard's World Digital Songs.

Moonbin's death follows those of a series of Korean celebrities dying suddenly in their 20s in recent years, The New York Times noted.

Earlier this month, South Korean actress Jung Chae-yull, 26, was also found dead in her home. In 2019, the deaths of two other K-pop stars prompted the country to examine what had gone wrong in one of its most popular cultural exports.

If you have thoughts of suicide, confidential help is available for free at the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline. Call 1-800-273-8255. The line is available 24 hours a day.