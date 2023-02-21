KEY POINTS Avril Lavigne and Mod Sun have called of their engagement, the former's rep says

A rep for Mod Sun claimed that the breakup was "news" to the rapper

Lavigne was recently spotted on a dinner date with Tyga in Los Angeles Sunday night

Avril Lavigne and her fiancé, Mod Sun, have called off their engagement nearly a year after the latter proposed, according to reports.

An unnamed source close to the now-former couple told TMZ that the pair tried to make their relationship work, going "on and off" over the last few months, but were not able to resolve their issues.

The source said that Lavigne and Mod Sun have called it quits and are no longer engaged. It is unclear what caused the split, but the insider said that no cheating was involved on either side.

International Business Times could not independently verify the information. But a representative for the 38-year-old "Complicated" singer confirmed the breakup to Page Six Tuesday.

However, it appeared that the split might have been one-sided. A representative for Mod Sun told the outlet that the 35-year-old rapper was unaware of the breakup.

"They were together and engaged as of three days ago when he left for [the] tour so if anything has changed that's news to him," the rep claimed.

Despite the news, Mod Sun's rep said that the "Karma" singer will push through with his ongoing tour, saying, "The show will happen tonight and tomorrow and for the rest of the tour."

Mod Sun — whose real name is Derek Ryan Smith — is currently on the road for his "God Save The Teen" tour, which runs from Feb. 19 to April 2 across cities in the United States.

The rapper kicked off his tour with a sold-out show at the Goldfield Trading Post Roseville in Sacramento, California, Sunday. On Tuesday, he performed at the Hawthorne Theater in Portland, Oregon.

The news came days after Lavigne was spotted on a dinner date with rapper Tyga, 33, Sunday night at Nobu — a Los Angeles-based Japanese restaurant popular among Hollywood celebrities.

The "Sk8er Boi" singer and the "Ayo" rapper were seen hugging at the restaurant's parking lot, seemingly saying goodbye. But the pair left together in the same car, as seen in photos obtained by TMZ.

Unnamed sources close to Lavigne and Tyga revealed to the outlet that the pair have been hanging out together a lot recently. But it is unclear if there is anything romantic going on between them.

Lavigne and Mod Sun started dating in February 2021 after they met while working on their collaborative single, "Flames." Nearly a year later, the couple got engaged in Paris.

"Yes! I love you forever," the Minnesota-based rocker wrote on Instagram last year alongside photos of the pair posing in front of the Eiffel Tower.

The rapper also took to his own Instagram account to announce the news, saying, "The day we met I knew you were the one. Together forever [until] our days are done. I had a dream where I proposed in Paris."

"I pulled out a ring [and] asked you to wear it. I was on one knee as I looked [into] your eyes. You're too beautiful for my words to describe. I grabbed your hand [and] took one last breath…I said, 'will you marry me?' [and] she said 'yes,'" he shared at the time, adding, "I love you, Avril."