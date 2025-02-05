KEY POINTS His Excellency Eng Sharif Al Olama said the partnership represents the UAE's commitment to supporting cutting-edge digital solutions

$SHIB's Shytoshi Kusama said the team was pleased the Ministry views Shiba Inu as a 'cornerstone for next-generation infrastructure'

$SHIB is the world's second-largest memecoin by market cap and is also the closest challenger to $DOGE's popularity

The United Arab Emirates' Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure (MoEI) on Tuesday announced a strategic partnership with Shiba Inu (SHIB), the world's second-largest memecoin by market cap, sending the token up on X's top trending business and finance topics.

"Marking a new era in Web3, this partnership leverages Shiba Inu's broad range of Web3 technologies to support public service efficiency, green infrastructure enhancements, and citizen-focused governance models. Shina Inu's Operational System (ShibOS) will unify development across MoEI operations," the ministry said in a statement.

Redefining Government Services with $SHIB

Undersecretary for Energy and Petroleum Affairs at MoEI, His Excellency Eng Sharif Al Olama, said the collaboration represents the country's commitment to promoting and supporting high-end digital services.

He added that it is a "pivotal moment" in the UAE's journey toward revolutionizing government services, as underscored by the ministry's embrace of emerging technologies.

Unprecedented Partnershib @MOEIUAE x @Shibtoken! 🇦🇪



We are honored to announce our new Partnership with the Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure of the World’s #1 Crypto location, the UAE!



Learn more ➡️ https://t.co/TMFjLvlmHB pic.twitter.com/pkv6AGmUyI — Shib | TreatYourself Season (@Shibtoken) February 4, 2025

Shytoshi Kusama, the former Lead Visionary and now Lead Ambassador of Shiba Inu, said the team is thrilled the Ministry views the memecoin as a "cornerstone for next-generation infrastructure."

The pseudonymous crypto leader said he expects the collaboration to "redefine how businesses and citizens collaborate in a transparent, eco-friendly digital framework."

Crypto Reacts to Shiba Inu's Big News

Cryptocurrency users are congratulating the Shiba Inu team for securing a partnership with the MoEI, which is also the first ever Web3 collaborative project of the ministry.

For well-followed YourPOP, the announcement could make the SHIB coin "one of the easiest buys during this market dip."

$SHIB approaching a major buy and liquidity zone. With the UAE partnershib announcement, might be one of the easiest buys during this market dip. Might be buying with size if market drops again. @Shibtoken



Easiest trade of 2025? pic.twitter.com/YO6UWeiUu1 — YourPOP (@Yourpop8) February 4, 2025

SHIB holder Burakku said the latest development around the token only underscores Shiba Inu's status as "a sleeping giant" in the memecoin segment.

Following the partnership's announcement, Kusama also took to X to remind crypto users that "the world is a big place," seemingly suggesting that Web3 projects should look beyond their vision and explore possibilities of partnerships just as SHIB has accomplished in its collaboration with the UAE government.

Press conference underwhelming? No worries!



Shib just announced a historic partnershib with .@MOEIUAE for REAL Web3 innovation at a federal level.



Remember frens, the world is a big place! https://t.co/KQYcjUeVvQ for details! — Shytoshi Kusama™ (@ShytoshiKusama) February 4, 2025

$SHIB – The Only Challenger to $DOGE

Shiba Inu's massive partnership comes at a time when memecoins are struggling to rebound from a broader crypto market downturn.

The SHIB token's price has also been in a seemingly stagnant state in recent weeks, but the partnership with the UAE's MoEI is expected to revive interest in one of the memecoin segment's most popular coins.

Notably, SHIB is the only challenger who has ever come close to the popularity and community drive of Dogecoin (DOGE), the world's largest meme crypto by market cap.