Pepe (PEPE), one of the most popular memecoins, is surging after the token was listed on crypto exchange giant Coinbase and fintech leader Robinhood.

PEPE is up by over 76% in the last 24 hours and has been rallying all week by more than 118%, as per data from CoinGecko. Trading volume has also been skyrocketing in the past day, seeing an increase of 279% as per CoinMarketCap. The coin's market cap is currently over $9.5 billion.

Coinbase Lists $PEPE, Sending Crypto Community Wild

Coinbase announced the listing Wednesday, triggering wild and ecstatic reactions from the crypto community, especially from long-time PEPE users who have been urging the exchange to list the meme token.

Wen?



Now.



PEPE is available for trading. — Coinbase 🛡️ (@coinbase) November 13, 2024

Prominent crypto users joined the PEPE frenzy, sharing their thoughts on what they think of the token's future now that it has been made available on two popular platforms.

Daniel Got Hits said he is "legit angry at how much every single think was held back because of the last woke" government, given how Coinbase and Robinhood announced the PEPE listing a week after Donald Trump was elected as the next U.S. president.

Well-followed Vegeta agrees with many other memecoin holders who think PEPE's market cap will only surge significantly after the big news.

$PEPE Surge Taps a String of $SHIB's Past

Many crypto users observed that PEPE's price surge is very similar to the pattern that Shiba Inu (SHIB) took when it was listed on Coinbase. For crypto executive David Gokhstein, PEPE's spike is "good for the entire meme ecosystem."

$PEPE breaks $10B.



Reminds me a lot of how $SHIB ran last cycle after the Coinbase listing.



This is good for the entire meme ecosystem. — David Gokhshtein (@davidgokhshtein) November 14, 2024

Crypto influencer Zach Humphries said he expects there will be "pullbacks" as is the case with many memecoins, but he believes FOMO (fear of missing out) will keep the token on the uptrend. He also projected that PEPE's current upward momentum is "just the beginning."

One user said PEPE's situation is different and the memecoin community just may not understand how far the token will go, considering how SHIB had Coinbase and skyrocketed by 15x, while PEPE has both Coinbase and Robinhood.

Robinhood Listing Celebrations On

While many memecoin holders were drawn to PEPE's surge story due to comparisons to SHIB, many others shared that they snapped up PEPE through Robinhood.

Prominent PEPE holder Plazma noted that the listing merges "the people's exchange and the people's token," and for Gokhshtein, the Robinhood listing is a bigger story than the Coinbase listing.

$PEPE listed on Robinhood.



That’s bigger than it being listed on Coinbase. — David Gokhshtein (@davidgokhshtein) November 13, 2024

PEPE is based on Pepe the Frog, a character from Matt Furie's popular comic "Boy's Club." The token is not associated to Furie or the comic, but it was inspired by Pepe, undoubtedly one of the internet's most loved memes.