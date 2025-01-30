KEY POINTS $UFD surged 26.5% Wednesday night after Ledger announced it was providing a Ledger Flex and Ledger Stax bundle to Branstetter

Branstetter's Phantom wallet was hacked Monday, resulting in losses of over $1.2 million

Crypto users observed that the $UFD community is unique from the rest and has shown impressive unity

The Unicorn Fart Dust (UFD) meme coin saw a significant uptick Wednesday night after cold cryptocurrency wallet leader Ledger provided the token's creator, Ronald "Ron" Branstetter, with secure wallets bundle for his crypto holdings.

The gift came two days after Branstetter's Phantom wallet was drained by hackers to wipe out 6.6 million UFD coins worth some $1.2 million, shocking the token creator who had just entered the crypto space six weeks ago.

Ledger Lends a Hand

On Wednesday, Ledger said it's got Branstetter's back, revealing a significant gift to the UFD creator, who is relatively still a newbie in crypto.

"To support Ron and continue bringing security best practices to all, we're sending him a Ledger Stax + Ledger Flex bundle to help safeguard his journey going forward," the leading hardware wallet provider announced.

The said wallets are Ledger's two best-selling hardware wallets that crypto users stand by.

Ledger Flex™

The Ledger Flex™ is a touchscreen, customizable device that supports over 5,000 digital coins. Priced at €207.50 (approximately $216), the next-gen Ledger wallet is powered by Ledger's proprietary OS and the Secure Element Chip to ensure that user keys are stored safely offline – very far from the reach of threat actors.

Ledger Stax™

The Ledger Stax™ is also touchscreen, customizable, and comes with wireless charging. While this wallet is pricier, at €332.50 (approximately $346), it was designed for daily use of crypto and even non-fungible tokens (NFTs). Over 5,500 coins are supported, and it allows the installation of up to a hundred apps.

Branstetter thanked Ledger for the gifts, saying he learned so much throughout the process of getting his digital wallet hacked and rebuilding with the help of the "Duster" community.

Keith Grossman, the President of Enterprise at MoonPay, also reiterated the crypto transfer platform's support for Branstetter. "We got your back, Ron. Slowly but surely the community will help you rebuild!" he wrote.

$UFD Rebounds after Hack Shock

Following Monday's hacking of Branstetter's wallet, UFD prices plunged and lingered in the red line as the UFD community regrouped and rallied behind the token's creator.

By Wednesday, the meme coin was on its way back up, even surging by over 26% at one point following Ledger's announcement.

$UFD – A Herd That Sticks Together Wins Together

UFD holders stood behind Branstetter as he navigated the flip side of crypto – scams and hacks. They donated generously to a secure, multisig wallet created by Gianina Skarlett and three other key crypto figures to help the UFD token creator recoup some, if not all, of the coins stolen by the hackers.

The UFD Duster community is one of the most active crypto communities in the space so far in 2025. Despite the debacle, Branstetter is being fondly called "Rontoshi," a playful take around the namesake of Bitcoin's pseudonymous creator, Satoshi Nakamoto.

Bitcoin enthusiast PlatinumBull said he is "impressed" by the herd of UFD Dusters. "When things go well, any community thrives! The real test is when things aren't going well, does the community fight for a comeback or do they move on?" he wrote.

Longtime crypto user Grronk had similar observations, saying UFD is done with the surviving period and is now thriving. "The hack was a moment of truth that turned into a testament of why UFD could be one of the most enduring and beloved meme coins out there," he said.

Grronk has since urged Ledger to sponsor Branstetter as MoonPay did when the gold and silver advocate's sponsors dropped him as he entered the crypto space. It remains to be seen whether Ledger will consider the suggestion.

For now, Dusters continue to spread magical, positive dust around the crypto realm, proving that crypto can be scary due to malicious actors, but it can also be an inspiring journey through community strength and unity.