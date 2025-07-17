In the equestrian world, where horses are cherished partners, what they're fed particularly matters. Owners and trainers understand that a treat isn't a mere reward but a reflection of care, nutrition, and trust. Yet, the market for horse treats has long leaned toward the sugary side, relying on molasses and fillers that may be tasty but far from healthy. Kelcie's Horse Treats, a family-run brand, has emerged after recognizing this gap. Its mission is to create low-sugar, all-natural horse treats that animals and their caretakers can feel good about.

Interestingly, the brand's story began with an encounter in a pub in a town in England. That's where Kelcie's founder and CEO, Kevin Nairne, a UK-based corporate professional with a career in IT, met Mary Elizabeth. She's a lifelong horsewoman whose family is deeply embedded in the professional show jumping community. From that moment, Kevin's life shifted. Marrying into a world of saddles, stalls, and showgrounds, he transitioned from technology to the tack room, driven by love and an unexpected passion for horses.

The idea behind Kelcie's originated from Mary Elizabeth's observation of the lack of nutritious, clean treats in the market. "Many were loaded with sugar and additives," says Kevin. "They're unsuitable for horses that need to maintain optimal health and performance." The founder then brought his corporate mindset to the table and treated this realization like a business challenge. He formed a think tank of top grooms, veterinarians, and seasoned equestrians, asking one question: "What should the perfect horse treat look like?"

The result was Kelcie's Pumpkin Spice Horse Treats. "Even the fussiest horses liked Kelcie's immediately," Kevin shares. "When we tested our first batch with our 25 horses at our home in Wellington, Florida, every single one of them, including the pickiest eater, devoured them instantly. In that moment, we knew we had made something special."

The treats are made from 15 carefully selected natural ingredients. Pumpkin was chosen as the main ingredient because of its digestive qualities, turmeric for its anti-inflammatory properties, and anise were added to increase the palatability. Independently laboratory tested, the treats contain less than 9% (non-structural carbohydrates) sugar, making them ideal for horses with Cushing's and other sugar sensitivities. The treats undergo a unique extrusion process, which optimizes digestion and nutrient absorption, enhances shelf life, and prevents mold.

Developed with sport horses in mind, Kelcie's products give every horse owner peace of mind, from spirited ponies to retired companions. "Our treats have no preservatives, no artificial additives, just fresh ingredients that are sourced and manufactured in the U.S. that support digestion, healthy coats, energy, and overall wellness," Kevin emphasizes.

From its humble beginnings, Kelcie's took bold steps to establish itself. It partnered with a traveling showcase retailer to exclusively launch the brand at major US horse shows for several months. It put the treats directly in front of trainers, riders, and grooms at the heart of competitive circuits, resulting in immediate traction.

Then the pandemic happened. While many businesses faltered, Kelcie's remained agile. Early traction and strong word of mouth carried the brand through. It shifted to online distribution and later secured a game-changing agreement with a leading distributor, allowing it to scale while preserving its handcrafted approach.

Kevin's background in business was crucial. While he had no experience in equine nutrition at the start, his ability to build relationships, solve problems, and focus on quality helped Kelcie's grow. He brought the same attention to product development that he once applied to corporate solutions, insisting on nothing less than the best.

Laura Kraut, a leading figure in international show jumping, whose Olympic pedigree speaks volumes, endorses Kelcie's personally, noting that even her most accomplished horses love the treats. That kind of recommendation doesn't come lightly.

The reviews echo her sentiment. One shared: "She's a picky treat eater, which seems silly, but she enjoyed these [Kelcie's treats]. I was pleased with the ingredients, so it felt like a win-win." Another customer, writing about a rescue horse recovering from trauma, said, "I bought these for my sister's horse, Tamarindo, who is a rescue recovering from burns that previous owners inflicted on him. These treats have been great at gaining his trust while providing health benefits as well."

With this reputation, it's hardly surprising that Kelcie's influence has expanded to the national stage. The brand has been named a participating sponsor for Wellington International, an event connected to Wellington's winter equestrian season, a prestigious event that attracts the best in the sport.

Kelcie's aims to grow its legacy in the equestrian world. With a commitment to health, a personal story rooted in love and instinct, and a bold vision for what horses deserve, the brand continues to redefine how the industry thinks about horse treats.