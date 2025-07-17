When Jake Marshman opened the first Conquer Ninja Gym in 2015 in a small space in Eden Prairie, Minnesota, few believed his idea would work. A gym centered on Ninja Warrior-style obstacle training? At the time, it sounded more like a novelty than a viable business model. But Marshman, an avid fitness enthusiast, contractor and fabricator, and serial entrepreneur, had a vision and the grit to see it through.

Ten years later, that vision has transformed into a nationwide movement. Conquer Ninja Gyms now operates in multiple cities across the United States and is opening its doors to franchisees, turning what once seemed like a niche into a full-fledged community built on physical strength, character development, and something Marshman calls the 'Seven Pillars of Culture.'

"I didn't set out to be on American Ninja Warrior," Marshman states. "I was just drawn to the style of fitness; it was fun, creative, and unlike anything else. When I started, there were maybe a couple of gyms like this in the entire country."

With a background in construction, Marshman built every obstacle in the first gym. Without a website or even a marketing plan, he relied on word of mouth and a few social media posts to announce the opening. Within a week, word spread quickly through local school communities. And by the second week, lines of people were waiting at the door. "That's when I knew I was on to something," Marshman says. "People were excited. It wasn't just about fitness; it was about challenge, excitement, and connection."

Soon, Conquer Ninja Gyms became a destination not just for adults looking for a new way to work out, but for kids as well, a major shift from traditional fitness spaces. Summer camps, field trips, open gyms, birthday parties, and competitive events quickly followed, laying the foundation for a business model centered on both athletic performance and inclusive, family-friendly fun.

While the obstacles and athletic challenges drew people in, what's kept them coming back and what's driven expansion is Marshman's unwavering commitment to building culture. At the heart of the Conquer philosophy are seven core values: Integrity, Courage, Commitment, Humility, Wisdom, Perseverance, and Growth.

"We don't just train bodies here," Marshman says. "We're teaching life skills. Whether it's the courage to try a new obstacle or the humility to handle a win with grace, these are lessons that translate far beyond the gym."

These principles, which now form the basis of the gym's curriculum and franchise training, were formalized with the help of a leadership expert who became a franchisee and helped shape the internal culture model five years ago. Coaches are trained to actively develop these values in their students, weaving them into classes, conversations, and conflict resolution. "Culture is built whether you build it intentionally or not," Marshman says. "So we decided to be deliberate about it."

Each Conquer Ninja Gym is like a community hub. Marshman is passionate about designing each space himself, obsessing over flow, layout, and obstacle variety. Over the years, he's evolved the physical design from a DIY build to a refined third-generation model. But his hands-on approach and love for the process remain intact. "I still get excited about designing the next gym," he admits. "I love walking into a blank space and imagining how kids, families, or even athletes will move through it. That's where the magic starts."

Even as the franchise scales, that personalized touch remains a cornerstone of the brand. Marshman and his team work closely with franchisees, not just on logistics, but on training them to lead with the Seven Pillars, ensuring that the mission doesn't get lost in expansion.

The gyms welcome everyone from first-timers to aspiring ninja competitors. And while the sport itself has evolved from entertainment to serious competition over the past decade, the community ethos stays the same: encouragement, growth, and resilience through play.

From that first whirlwind summer in Eden Prairie to a thriving franchise network today, Conquer Ninja Gyms' growth has been nothing short of, well, ninja-level. Marshman reflects, "We've had massive growth over the past 10 years. It's been a wild ride, and I've always been involved in every part of it."

Now, in 2025, Marshman has not only built the ninja community through his gyms but also through his podcast. And he and his team are only opening the doors wider. The Conquer Ninja Gym franchise opportunity is officially live, inviting a new generation of owners to carry forward the mission of fitness, fun, and fearless growth. Because, for Marshman, it was never about obstacles. It's about helping people conquer themselves, inside and out.