People in New York City's Upper East Side are being overwhelmed by the amount of dog poop being left behind in the neighborhood.

"I've gotta keep looking down. You gotta watch where you're going. It's like a maze. You gotta step around or over it," Frank DeGaetano, a retired dentist, said Tuesday after dodging a smear of canine waste on an East 74th Street sidewalk.

"The Upper East Side is supposedly a good neighborhood — but it's full of sh-t," the 81-year-old remarked, according to a report by the New York Post.

DeGaetano has to deal with dog droppings in the area "once or twice a week" when he visits friends, he said.

Neighborhood dog owner Kevin Vincent, 43, said he was also worried about the situation as his Australian Shepherd, Oliver, sniffed at feces that were dropped onto a garden bed in John Jay Park.

He claimed that the amount of dog poop being left behind was "concerning" as there were kids in the area.

"Dogs want soil and trees, but there are lots of kids that play in and touch the soil and trees," Vincent, who said he picks up after his dog, explained.

Even NYC District 5 council member Julie Menin has spoken out against the issue.

"When I'm walking my 4-year-old daughter to school, we are literally jumping over feces that are all over the street in the East 80s," the councilwoman told The Post.

"I personally, over the year have received hundreds of complaints at every community board meeting and we are hearing a lot from school parents. It's nonstop," she added.

The maximum penalty for not cleaning up a dog's droppings is a $250 fine.

However, enforcement is left to NYC's Department of Sanitation, which revealed that it currently employs only 270 "civilian or uniformed enforcement staff" to conduct inspections.

There are up to 600,000 dogs in the Big Apple, the city's Economic Development Corporation estimated.

NYC Sanitation Commissioner Jessica Tisch acknowledged during a City Council hearing earlier this month that they "don't have an effective strategy" for the dog poop problem.

"The enforcement is not as productive as it could be because oftentimes when our enforcement agents stop people for not cleaning up after their dogs, they say that they don't have their ID," she said. "And we don't want to lock people up for it because I feel like that would be inappropriate. But it is a conundrum. Because it's a big problem," she said.

Menin, for her part, announced Monday a "Curb Your Dog" contest for a poster that will be displayed around her district.