A 23-year-old amateur mixed martial artist has been charged for the death of a 31-year-old U.S. airman following a brawl outside a Florida bar, authorities said Tuesday.

Accused in the death of Air Force Airman 1st Class Dayvon Larry of Malone, Florida, is Ross Johnson, a 23-year-old amateur mixed martial artist.

Larry was reportedly struck outside the Florida bar after a brawl erupted outside and inside the Coyote Ugly Saloon, NBC News reported.

The outlet added that the 31-year-old did not participate in the ruckus and that the U.S. airman may have known someone who was involved in an argument that preceded the fights, according to an incident report from the Panama City Beach Police Department.

Larry was reportedly punched only once in a parking lot near the establishment, authorities added.

Security personnel reportedly broke up the skirmish outside and found the airman. They administered CPR on Larry before taking him to a hospital, where he eventually died.

Johnson was identified based on a security video that police were able to obtain. Investigators said the younger man gave conflicting statements on his altercation with Larry but eventually confessed.

Authorities were also later able to confirm that the 23-year-old was an amateur MMA fighter. As of late, it's unclear if Johnson had legal representation.

Coyote Ugly and the area public defender were not immediately available to comment on the matter.

In related news, an American pro surfer reportedly got punched in the head following a dispute with several men at a beach in Bali, Indonesia.

In a report by Fox 35, the pro surfer was identified as Sara Taylor. Video footage of her getting hit at Pandawa Beach was captured by her friend, Charlie McHarg.

In an interview with a Brazilian news outlet, Taylor stated that another surfer, identified as João Paulo Azevedo, punched her in the back of the head after she and a friend of the Brazilian surfer dropped in on the same wave.

To avoid a collision, Taylor pushed off Azevedo. The footage later showed how Azevedo paddled toward Taylor before punching her in the head.

Azevedo later apologized but also claimed the video was edited and did not show the entire altercation.

"Yesterday's disastrous event occurred due to a disagreement where I was also attacked, disrespected and insulted by the couple, even though I was convinced that nothing justifies my attitude. What I would like is for the entire video to be released, without editing, so that everyone can understand what actually happened," Azevedo said after translation via @quebraondabr.