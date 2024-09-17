Situated on the horn of eastern Africa where the Red Sea meets the Indian Ocean, Djibouti is surrounded by volatility on both land and sea. To the northwest is Eritrea, west is Ethiopia, and southeast is Somalia. Just beyond the narrow waters of the Red Sea separating Africa from the Middle East is Yemen. From Yemen, in support of their Iranian sponsors, Houthi militias have been launching missiles and drones at Israel and ships traveling to and from the Suez Canal.

Twelve percent of all global trade and 30 percent of container shipping passes through the Suez Canal each year. In 2021, European-Asian trade was in chaos when one ship accidentally blocked the Suez Canal for six days. Should Houthi militias cause the shutdown of Red Sea shipping lanes, the result would be economic anarchy.

In addition to allowing foreign navies to operate out of its ports, Djibouti is providing support for the transfer of loads between massive cargo ships operating on the Indian Ocean, and smaller ships sailing the Red Sea. This allows for more ship maneuverability in the Red Sea and reduction in financial risk of "having all the eggs in one basket."

Only in Djibouti are American, Chinese, Italian, British, and French bases within close proximity to each other. The America base, Camp Lemonier, is home to U.S. Africa Command. In addition to the Red Sea missions, the very presence of these military forces provide security for Djibouti. At sea their navies prevent Somalian pirates from conducting an unimpeded reign of terror over commercial shipping and privately owned craft in the Indian Ocean.

Meanwhile, Djibouti's President Guelleh continues to navigate his own difficult course: that of maintaining a stable government surrounded by turmoil, building the infrastructure of his own country, diversifying his nation's investment portfolio to include advanced communication systems and green energy, and advancing the country's port system. Working to achieve regional peace, in December of 2023 President Guelleh hosted in Djibouti negotiations between the military commanders of Sudan's opposing military factions.

Djibouti is the largest African seaport complex south of the Sahara Desert, and the 19th largest in the world. Many international analysts refer to Djibouti as the future Singapore of Africa. That is partially true. Like Singapore, Djibouti is in a strategic location to support critical shipping lanes. It is also in an excellent geographic position to become the gateway into the heartland of the continent.

Djibouti is destined to become what Singapore is to Asia and Rotterdam is to Europe. The development of Djibouti's state-of-the-art port system is not a piecemeal operation as evidenced by a very thorough scaled model already on public display.

Enhancing the port system is just a fraction of ongoing work to enhance overlapping critical infrastructures. Eighteen miles southeast of the capital city, a $1-billion construction program is underway to develop the Djibouti Damerjog Industrial Development Free Trade Zone (DDIFFTZ) by 2035. Within the complex a refinery will be in close proximity to fuel storage depots, a cement plant, and a power station.

Beyond the DDIFFTZ, wind farms and solar systems are under development to provide as much energy as possible. Djibouti has learned from the mistakes of European nations that failed in unrealistic dependence on renewable energy. Until advancements in science and technology that may one day make fossil fuels obsolete, Djibouti recognizes the need for a blended energy approach.

Rather than shipping just raw materials out of Africa and transferring cargoes between ships, Djibouti is preparing to enter the manufacturing industry. This is exactly what South Korea accomplished over the past thirty years. South Korea does not have abundant natural resources; they do have a population willing to work, as does Djibouti.

From those shipping lanes and from inside Africa, material will come for development and assembly. In one generation, South Korea went from an improvised nation to the 13th largest economy in the world. A similar economic surge for Djibouti is on the near horizon.

Everything Djibouti is striving to achieve cannot be done without foreign investment and assistance. This fact has been recognized by China, which has designated Djibouti as its Belt-and-Road-Initiative entry point into Africa.

The US–Djibouti relationship is an important one and both sides need to continue working together to discuss the topics of regional security, international trade, infrastructure development and other issues. The bond between both countries is a vital one in the region and we should make sure that this alliance is preserved.

