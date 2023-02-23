KEY POINTS Usher shared that he attended a Blackpink concert with his teenage sons in Atlanta last year

Usher said that the show inspired his revamped Las Vegas residency

"My Way" will run until July 15, before it returns for another 15 shows in October

Usher is apparently a fan of the biggest South Korean girl group in the world, Blackpink.

In an interview for GQ magazine's latest cover story, the 44-year-old R&B sensation dished on his new "My Way" Las Vegas residency at Dolby Live inside the Park MGM, including his inspiration for the revamped show.

The singer — born Usher Raymond IV — revealed that his two teenage sons dragged him to a concert of Blackpink at the State Farm Arena in Atlanta in November 2022, and he was impressed by the quartet's show.

"I literally went to a Blackpink concert in Atlanta, and I was like, man!" Usher told the magazine. "I'm goofy! I'm looking like, 'Wow, this is amazing.'"

He admired Blackpink's attention to detail, storytelling and choreography. "They were putting on a show. Wardrobe, great sequencing, with the lighting and everything working in sync—there's no detail spared. I loved that," he added.

After watching the show, Usher wanted his 2023 Las Vegas residency, which first debuted at the Park MGM in July last year, to achieve the same kind of excellence.

"I really wanted to give women something to look forward to, something to come here to Las Vegas with their friends for," he said. "They've been saving up all year and were able to manage to get away from their kids or get away from their problems."

Interestingly, Usher has come up with an Atlanta-themed concept — a combination of strip clubs with the choreography of Broadway productions, according to GQ. The magazine said that his stage "transforms into Magic City, into a roller skating rink [and] into a jazz club."

"He wanted it to be larger than life," rapper Lil Jon, who worked with the Grammy-winning singer on the music for his first Las Vegas residency at Caesars Palace two years ago, said of the "My Way" show.

"No one has ever brought Atlanta culture to Vegas. Roller skating is a major part of the culture in Atlanta. The strip club scene is a major part of the culture in Atlanta," he added.

The newest iteration of Usher's "My Way: The Las Vegas Residency" premieres this Friday and will run until July 15. It will return for an additional 15 shows in October.

The singer took to Instagram to share the news of his extended Las Vegas residency.

"Yeah, man…It's that time again! VEGAS, I'm back! By popular demand, I've added 15 NEW shows to my Vegas Residency through October 2023! Tickets go on sale this Saturday 2/25 at 10 a.m. PT. Get yours early in the fan presale starting [Wednesday] at 10 a.m. PT. Text (404) 737-1821 for the Presale password," the "My Boo" singer wrote in the caption.