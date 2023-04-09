KEY POINTS The last season of "Valerie's Home Cooking" premieres this week

Valerie Bertinelli has shared some "bad news" about her Food Network show.

Bertinelli took to Instagram Saturday to let her fans know that "Valerie's Home Cooking" Season 14 premieres this week. However, she announced that it will be the last season of her cooking show.

"I got some good news, and I got some bad news," Bertinelli said in a video shared on Instagram. "The good news is that tomorrow at 12 noon on Food Network, the 14th season of 'Valerie's Home Cooking' starts airing all-new episodes. The bad news is that it's its final season."

She continued, "Food Network canceled us last summer, I have no idea why. And I didn't say anything last summer because honestly, I was hoping they would change their mind. But they have not. So this is it, this is the final season."

The TV personality went on to share that she "loved making this show," adding: "It was such a dream come true. Every single part of it brought me so much joy."

Bertinelli also expressed her gratitude to everyone involved in the production.

"I loved the crew, I loved everybody in production. They loved making this show for you," she said. "So, I hope that you enjoy this final season because we made every single episode with love for all of you."

Fans and followers expressed their sadness and disappointment over the show's cancellation in the comments section of Bertinelli's post.

"Love you so much, Valerie!! I will be watching every episode and enjoying every second—and will of course watch you wherever your career and life take you. Thank you for sharing so much of yourself for so many years. I know I don't have to tell you that I'm a Valerie B. fan for life," fellow Food Network star and host of "The Pioneer Woman" Ree Drummond wrote.

"There are a couple of other shows I would love to have them cancel, but not yours! I always enjoyed your show a lot!" one fan commented.

Another added, "I don't know what the problem with Food Network is, but I love your show and everybody loves your show. There's nothing good on there anymore!"

"Some other network should pick it up. And I think you would be great at having your own talk show," a fourth person wrote.

"Valerie's Home Cooking" premiered on Food Network in 2015. It features the actress and her pals, including Betty White, Hoda Kotb and Mackenzie Phillips, modernizing recipes passed down through her family before enjoying dinner with her guests, People reported.

Bertinelli also co-hosts and judges Food Network's "Kids Baking Championship" with baker Duff Goldman.

"Valerie's Home Cooking" Season 14 premieres Sunday at 11:30 a.m. EDT on Food Network.