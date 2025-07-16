Picture this: You're in the middle of a contentious divorce. You call your lawyer late on Friday night, expecting to hear back on Monday. Instead, your attorney personally gets back to you 20 minutes later. That's the kind of service that clients have come to expect from Stange Law Firm.

Kirk Stange, President and Founding Partner, launched the firm in 2007, building its foundation on a commitment to providing more than just legal advice. Stange ensures that each client is reassured when they need it the most. Bigger law firms can feel impersonal and alienating, but Stange Law Firm proves that large firms can still offer a personal touch.

When Stange completed his education at the University of Missouri-Columbia School of Law and began practicing in a general practice law firm, he eventually felt a calling toward family law when he had previous family law clients referring others to him because of their satisfaction with his representation. Stange also found that he liked being in court regularly. Of course, his interest wasn't in making the most money, but helping clients through complicated and often painful family struggles.

Building Stange Law Firm From the Ground Up

While Stange Law Firm started as a one-office practice in St. Louis County, Missouri, its reputation for satisfying clients helped the firm grow to where it is today. Stange Law Firm has 29 offices in nine states, including recent moves to Austin, Texas, and Lexington, Kentucky.

While those states may seem random, Stange's expansion results from a successful strategy built from a significant online presence. How? By using content-rich resources and SEO, along with paid online advertisements, the firm ensured its discoverability by clients who need its help the most.

The Clients Come First

Stange doesn't just care about case results. He's also passionate about offering guidance and care out of the courtroom. Despite the firm's continued growth, meeting the clients' needs remains Stange's priority. They can access their case files online around the clock and have their attorney's cell numbers for serious, timely matters.

Since the Stange Law Firm exclusively focuses on family law, each attorney understands that their cases often present emotional hurdles at every step. The firm's personal and compassionate approach helps each client feel valued and understood. While some family law firms skew one way or the other, Stange Law Firm represents men and women nearly equally, demonstrating unbiased support in divorce and custody cases.

Leadership in Court and the Community

Stange's reputation in family law includes his work as an author and speaker. He's contributed to publications like JD Supra and Entrepreneur magazine and hosts podcasts, where he offers advice to clients and other attorneys.

Yet, Stange Law Firm is just as present in the community as in the courtroom. Stange often speaks at legal education events, contributes to bar publications, and participates in advisory committees. Ultimately, he and his firm care as much about their community and the law industry as they do their clients.

What's Next for Stange Law Firm?

Stange and his firm have no plans to stop growing their national presence. Stange Law Firm's new Austin and Lexington offices continue the firm's mission to offer clear and reliable guidance and support for clients during and after divorce and family struggles. No matter how many more offices Stange and his firm build, their dedication to a personalized experience for their clients is unwavering.

