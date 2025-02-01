Six Americans detained in Venezuela have touched down in America after high-level talks between representatives of President Nicolás Maduro and a senior envoy from the Trump administration.

"Hostages from Venezuela arrived home last night, in great condition!" President Trump posted Saturday on Truth Social.

Special Envoy Richard Grenell, who facilitated the negotiations, confirmed their release and shared emotional photos of the men on their flight home. He also captured the moment they set foot on American soil.

"We are wheels up and headed home with these six American citizens," said Grenell in a post on X. "They just spoke to @realDonaldTrump and they couldn't stop thanking him."

We are wheels up and headed home with these 6 American citizens.



They just spoke to @realDonaldTrump and they couldn't stop thanking him.

We are home. 🇺🇸



God bless these Americans.

"We are home. God bless these Americans," he added.

While the names of the released detainees have not been made public, images showed them wearing light blue outfits commonly associated with the Venezuelan prison system. Their detention was part of a broader crackdown following widespread protests over the disputed July 2024 election, in which Maduro secured a contested victory that was widely condemned by the opposition and the international community, including the United States.

The negotiations took place in Caracas and were described by Venezuelan state media as "respectful," as reported by BBC.

Maduro, in a public statement following the discussions, wrote the meeting had "zero agenda" and expressed hopes for "a new beginning in bilateral relations" between Venezuela and the U.S.

The White House was quick to clarify its stance. Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt expressed Friday that Grenell's visit did not equate to U.S. recognition of Maduro's government.

The release follows Washington's demand for Venezuela to free what it called "U.S. hostages" and agree to accept Venezuelan nationals deported by the United States. The White House had warned of potential consequences should Maduro's government refuse to cooperate.