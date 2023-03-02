The annual Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) is like Christmas for late night talk show hosts, who find fertile joke fodder at the right-wing wingding.

But this year's event, held in Washington D.C., is missing some of the big names in the GOP, including Florida Gov. and potential presidential candidate Ron DeSantis and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy.

"Jimmy Kimmel Live" took note of another prominent Republican and possible presidential candidate who will not be rubbing elbows with the political movers-and-shakers at the event.

"Mike Pence will not be in attendance at CPAC," Kimmel said. "The last time a big group of MAGA monkeys got together they tried to hang him so he opted out.

"The conference is held at the Gaylord Harbor National Resort & Convention Center, which is another reason Pence won't come."

"The Late Show with Stephen Colbert" took aim at another conservative target, Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee, who is signing a sweeping anti-LGBTQ bill that largely addresses youth transgender issues.

"Tennessee isn't just coming for the young ones," Colbert warned. "The governer also said he would sign a bill that would restrict drag shows.

"That's right, he wants to severely limit drag. Our founding fathers did not create this country so men could wear frilly shirts, silk stockings and powdered wigs."

"The Late Show with Jimmy Fallon" made light of a curious news item about first lady Jill Biden's recent trip home from Kenya.

"The plane stopped to refuel in Italy and she ordered 19 pizzas, so apparently weed is legal on Air Force One," Fallon quipped.

"She was going to order 20 pizzas but she didn't want to overdo it, then she wanted beer so they stopped in Germany."

"Late Night with Seth Meyers" found humor outside the political spectrum with a couple of news-related zingers.

"Television provider Dish Network confirmed yesterday that a previous outage was caused by a cybersecurity breach, and not as customers assumed, by a gentle rain," Meyers said.

"A Florida woman was arrested last week after she told police during a traffic stop that she had drugs in her body cavity and removed nearly 11 grams of crystal meth. Said the cops, 'Ma'am, we pulled you over for a broken tail light."