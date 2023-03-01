Fox News is a common target among late night talk shows. In light of what we're learning from an ongoing lawsuit against the conservative news network, Fox brought Tuesday's monologue jokes on itself.

"The Late Show with Stephen Colbert" weighed in on Dominion Voting Systems' $1.6 billion lawsuit against Fox News and network owner Rupert Murdoch's testimony that he knew his talent was spreading election disinformation.

"He admitted under oath that election lies were known by Fox hosts Sean Hannity, Jeanine Pirro, Lou Dobbs and Maria Bartiromo," Colbert said, "collectively known as Dumb, Dumber, Dumbest and Sean Hannity."

"The Late Show with Jimmy Fallon" also took a jab at the "fake news" network by incorporating the latest cancel-culture martyr.

"Fox News promised to focus on real issues," Fallon joked, "then introduced their newest host, Dilbert."

"Jimmy Kimmel Live" chose another conservative icon, Georgia congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene, to hammer home her hypocrisy after claiming she was attacked by an "insane woman" at a restaurant.

"People used to respect others even if they had different views. But not anymore. Our country is gone," Greene tweeted.

"... said the woman who literally screamed at the president during his State of the Union speech, but she was attacked by an insane woman?" Kimmel quipped.

"You know how dogs sometimes see themselves in a mirror and think it's another dog?"

"Late Night with Seth Meyers" kept the jokes bipartisan with a swipe at President Joe Biden's loose-talking and name-dropping.

"President Biden held an event yesterday at the White House celebrating Black History Month," Meyers said. "Also being held at the White House -- everyone's breath."

"How many times do you think he casually mentioned knowing Obama?"