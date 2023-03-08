Fox News host Tucker Carlson's investigative piece that attempts to whitewash the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the Capitol is generating some harsh criticism, especially among the late night crowd.

"The Daily Show," featuring guest host Marlon Wayans, took offense to Carlson's assertions that those who stormed the building weren't violent insurrectionists as the video shows, but rather peaceful "sightseers."

"Sightseeing my Black ass!" Wayans laughed. "If you have to punch a cop on the way in, you're not sightseeing, you're fight-seeing.

"All Tucker Carlson proved is that you can make anything look better by not showing the bad parts. How come they never show 9/11 planes taking off?"

"The Late Show with Stephen Colbert" had a similar take on Carlson's spin move, noting that the Jan. 6 mob broke windows to enter and even smeared feces on the walls of Congress.

"Sightseers, really?" Colbert said, breaking into an elderly tourist's voice. "Grab a rock, honey, we're going to the Louvre. I want to peacefully smear my crap on the Mona Lisa. Let's see if she keeps smiling after that."

"Late Night with Seth Meyers" noted the transparent plan of House Speaker Kevin McCarthy releasing the video to Carlson, who presents an alternate narrative that provides political cover for former President Donald Trump.

"You guys know we can see what you're doing, right?"Meyers asked. "It's like watching a magic show where the magician is wearing sheer sleeves."

"The Late Show with Jimmy Fallon" took a different angle against Trump after reports have emerged that he is considering a female running mate to help him with suburban women voters.

"Of course, since it's Trump, he will make the decision after holding a Miss Vice President pageant," Fallon quipped.